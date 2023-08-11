EMNRD-FORESTRY DIVISION

The New Mexico Forestry Division would like to update you on several wildfires that are requiring the attention of state, local and federal resources in New Mexico. Intermittent precipitation throughout the state has benefited firefighting efforts. More is expected today and through the weekend. The Forestry Division will not issue an update over the weekend unless there is significant new fire activity.

Hart Canyon Fire

Situation : The Hart Canyon Fire is 17 acres and 10% contained. The fire received strong winds yesterday, but all lines held overnight. Today’s operational period will focus on getting water to portions of the fire, as well as mopping up and securing lines around the fire’s perimeter. The Hart Canyon fire is burning in Colfax County, north of Philmont Scout Ranch. The fire was started by lightning at 1:30pm on August 9, and is burning in mixed conifer and ponderosa pine.

49 personnel are currently assigned to the fire, including two hand crews, six engines, two bulldozers and air resources. Weather : Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Evacuations/closures: Campers and livestock from nearest Philmont backcountry camps have been evacuated. The fire is three miles away from the nearest structures.

Sunset Fire

Situation : Today’s containment percentage for the Sunset fire has increased to 70%. All fire lines continue to hold; the fire is in monitor and patrol status. The lightning-caused fire started on Saturday, August 5, south of Highway 70 between Capitan and Roswell.

50 personnel are engaged in response, including two hand crews, air attack and multiple engines from local and state resources. Weather : Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Northwest wind around 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Northwest wind around 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Evacuations/closures: There are no evacuations or road closures. No structures are currently threatened.

West Fire

Situation : The lightning–caused West fire is 200 acres and at 30% containment. Yesterday brought no growth on the fire, and no smoke is visible from Highway 60. Fire continues to receive slight moisture. The West fire started August 1 on the Double H Ranch west of Magdalena, NM, on Aug 1.

12 personnel are engaged in response, including one hand crew and three engines. Weather : Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 3pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 3pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Evacuations/closures: There are no evacuations or road closures.

Fire Weather Summary

Moisture will increase today and into the weekend, bringing more widespread showers and thunderstorms. Storms today will favor areas along and west of the central mountains. Locally heavy rainfall will be possible over the weekend, along with an increased risk of flash flooding, especially at recent burn scars. Monsoon activity will continue into next week with the best coverage of storms across the northern and western high terrain. Temperatures will trend cooler, staying near to below average west of central mountains, above average in the east.

Northern New Mexico - Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Tonight, scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly between midnight and 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Tonight, scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly between midnight and 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Southwest New Mexico - Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. High near 73. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Tonight, showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Smoke Conditions

Fire activity in New Mexico and other states is leading to increased smoke conditions. A daily Smoke Outlook for Northern and southern New Mexico is available through the U.S Interagency Wildland Fire Air Quality Response Program.

Individuals sensitive to wildfire smoke should take precautions and use the New Mexico Department of Health 5-3-1 Visibility Method to determine if it’s safe to be outside. Learn more at https://nmtracking.doh.nm.gov/environment/air/FireAndSmoke.html. An interactive smoke map at https://fire.airnow.gov/ allows you to zoom into your area to see the latest smoke conditions.

Internet / Social Media

