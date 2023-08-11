Statewide Wildfire Notification 081123

Category: Front Page News Front Page News
Published: 11 August 2023 11 August 2023

 EMNRD-FORESTRY DIVISION

The New Mexico Forestry Division would like to update you on several wildfires that are requiring the attention of state, local and federal resources in New Mexico. Intermittent precipitation throughout the state has benefited firefighting efforts. More is expected today and through the weekend. The Forestry Division will not issue an update over the weekend unless there is significant new fire activity.  

Hart Canyon Fire 

  • Situation: The Hart Canyon Fire is 17 acres and 10% contained. The fire received strong winds yesterday, but all lines held overnight. Today’s operational period will focus on getting water to portions of the fire, as well as mopping up and securing lines around the fire’s perimeter. The Hart Canyon fire is burning in Colfax County, north of Philmont Scout Ranch. The fire was started by lightning at 1:30pm on August 9, and is burning in mixed conifer and ponderosa pine.  
  • Resources: 49 personnel are currently assigned to the fire, including two hand crews, six engines, two bulldozers and air resources.  
  • Weather: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. 
  • Evacuations/closures: Campers and livestock from nearest Philmont backcountry camps have been evacuated. The fire is three miles away from the nearest structures.    

Sunset Fire 

  • Situation: Today’s containment percentage for the Sunset fire has increased to 70%. All fire lines continue to hold; the fire is in monitor and patrol status. The lightning-caused fire started on Saturday, August 5, south of Highway 70 between Capitan and Roswell.  
  • Resources: 50 personnel are engaged in response, including two hand crews, air attack and multiple engines from local and state resources.  
  • Weather: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Northwest wind around 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. 
  • Evacuations/closures: There are no evacuations or road closures. No structures are currently threatened. 

West Fire 

  • Situation: The lightning–caused West fire is 200 acres and at 30% containment. Yesterday brought no growth on the fire, and no smoke is visible from Highway 60. Fire continues to receive slight moisture. The West fire started August 1 on the Double H Ranch west of Magdalena, NM, on Aug 1.  
  • Resources: 12 personnel are engaged in response, including one hand crew and three engines.  
  • Weather: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 3pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. 
  • Evacuations/closures: There are no evacuations or road closures. 

Fire Weather Summary 

Moisture will increase today and into the weekend, bringing more widespread showers and thunderstorms. Storms today will favor areas along and west of the central mountains. Locally heavy rainfall will be possible over the weekend, along with an increased risk of flash flooding, especially at recent burn scars. Monsoon activity will continue into next week with the best coverage of storms across the northern and western high terrain. Temperatures will trend cooler, staying near to below average west of central mountains, above average in the east. 

  • Northern New Mexico - Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Tonight, scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly between midnight and 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%. 
  • Southwest New Mexico - Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. High near 73. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Tonight, showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. 

Smoke Conditions 

Fire activity in New Mexico and other states is leading to increased smoke conditions. A daily Smoke Outlook for Northern and southern New Mexico is available through the U.S Interagency Wildland Fire Air Quality Response Program.  

Individuals sensitive to wildfire smoke should take precautions and use the New Mexico Department of Health 5-3-1 Visibility Method to determine if it’s safe to be outside. Learn more at https://nmtracking.doh.nm.gov/environment/air/FireAndSmoke.html. An interactive smoke map at https://fire.airnow.gov/ allows you to zoom into your area to see the latest smoke conditions. 

Internet / Social Media 

The public can continue to follow fires in New Mexico on InciWebNew Mexico Fire Information

Content on the Beat

WARNING: All articles and photos with a byline or photo credit are copyrighted to the author or photographer. You may not use any information found within the articles without asking permission AND giving attribution to the source. Photos can be requested and may incur a nominal fee for use personally or commercially.

Disclaimer: If you find errors in articles not written by the Beat team but sent to us from other content providers, please contact the writer, not the Beat. For example, obituaries are always provided by the funeral home or a family member. We can fix errors, but please give details on where the error is so we can find it. News releases from government and non-profit entities are posted generally without change, except for legal notices, which incur a small charge.

NOTE: If an article does not have a byline, it was written by someone not affiliated with the Beat and then sent to the Beat for posting.

Images: We have received complaints about large images blocking parts of other articles. If you encounter this problem, click on the title of the article you want to read and it will take you to that article's page, which shows only that article without any intruders. 

New Columnists: The Beat continues to bring you new columnists. And check out the old faithfuls who continue to provide content.

Newsletter: If you opt in to the Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates option above this to the right, you will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.

Submitting to the Beat

Those new to providing news releases to the Beat are asked to please check out submission guidelines at https://www.grantcountybeat.com/about/submissions. They are for your information to make life easier on the readers, as well as for the editor.

Advertising: Don't forget to tell advertisers that you saw their ads on the Beat.

Classifieds: We have changed Classifieds to a simpler option. Check periodically to see if any new ones have popped up. Send your information to editor@grantcountybeat.com and we will post it as soon as we can. Instructions and prices are on the page.

Editor's Notes

It has come to this editor's attention that people are sending information to the Grant County Beat Facebook page. Please be aware that the editor does not regularly monitor the page. If you have items you want to send to the editor, please send them to editor@grantcountybeat.com. Thanks!

Here for YOU: Consider the Beat your DAILY newspaper for up-to-date information about Grant County. It's at your fingertips! One Click to Local News. Thanks for your support for and your readership of Grant County's online news source—www.grantcountybeat.com

Feel free to notify editor@grantcountybeat.com if you notice any technical problems on the site. Your convenience is my desire for the Beat.  The Beat totally appreciates its readers and subscribers!  

Compliance: Because you are an esteemed member of The Grant County Beat readership, be assured that we at the Beat continue to do everything we can to be in full compliance with GDPR and pertinent US law, so that the information you have chosen to give to us cannot be compromised. 