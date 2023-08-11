Silver City, NM – August 11, 2023
A Type 3 Incident Management Team assumed command of the fire on August 8, 2023.
The Turkey Fire is located 9 miles northeast of Cliff, New Mexico and estimated at 5,200 acres with 0% contained. Most of the activity is on the east side of the fire and smoke still may be visible from Buckhorn, Cliff, Gila and Silver City if fire behavior increases.
A dozer, road grader, hand crews and several wildland fire engines are assigned to the fire. Resources will focus on clearing existing trails and roads in order to contain the fire on the east end. Crews are clearing and repairing Forest Road 282, also known as Sheep Corral Road, which will act as fire breaks.
Showers and thunderstorms are forecast for the area on Friday and Saturday. With predicted weather, crews will be monitoring approaching thunderstorms very closely that may impact the area. Road and trail closures are in place and the public is asked to avoid the area.
More information can be obtained on Inciweb at this link: https://inciweb.wildfire.gov/incident-information/nmgnf-turkey-fire .