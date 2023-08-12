Silver City, NM – August 12, 2023

A Type 3 Incident Management Team assumed command of the fire on August 8, 2023.

The Turkey Fire is located 9 miles northeast of Cliff, New Mexico and remains at an estimated at 5,200 acres with 0% containment. Most of the activity is on the east side of the fire and some smoke still may be visible from Buckhorn, Cliff, Gila and Silver City if fire behavior increases.

A dozer, road grader, hand crews and several wildland fire engines are assigned to the fire. Resources are clearing existing trails and roads in order to contain the fire on the east end. Crews are clearing and repairing Forest Road 282, also known as Sheep Corral Road, which will act as fire breaks.

Showers and thunderstorms are forecast for the area on Saturday and Sunday. Significant rain is possible over the fire area. Crews will be monitoring approaching thunderstorms that may impact the fire area very closely.

Road and trail closures are in place and the public is asked to avoid the area.

Closures: The Described Roads are all of NFSR 282 and all of NFSR 876. The Described Trails are the entire length of the Goose Lake Trail #238 and Dorsey Canyon Trail #239.

More information can be obtained on Inciweb at this link: https://inciweb.wildfire.gov/incident-information/nmgnf-turkey-fire .