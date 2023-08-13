Silver City, NM – August 13, 2023

A Type 3 Incident Management Team assumed command of the fire on August 8, 2023.

The Turkey Fire is located 9 miles northeast of Cliff, New Mexico and remains at an estimated at 5,200 acres with 0% containment. There is a little activity on the east side of the fire. Some smoke still may become visible from Buckhorn, Cliff, Gila and Silver City if fire behavior increases.

A dozer, road grader, hand crews and several wildland fire engines are assigned to the fire. Resources made significant progress yesterday clearing existing trails and roads in order to contain the fire on the east end.

Significant rain is forecast for the fire area Sunday through Friday this week. Crews will be monitoring very closely for approaching thunderstorms that may impact the fire area.

Road and trail closures are in place and the public is asked to avoid the area.

Closures: The Described Roads are all of NFSR 282 and all of NFSR 876. The Described Trails are the entire length of the Goose Lake Trail #238 and Dorsey Canyon Trail #239.

More information can be obtained on Inciweb at this link:https://inciweb.wildfire.gov/incident-information/nmgnf-turkey-fire.