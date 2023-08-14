Silver City, NM – August 14, 2023

The Turkey Fire is located 9 miles northeast of Cliff, New Mexico and remains at an estimated at 5,220 acres with 0% containment. A Type 3 Incident Management Team has been in command of the fire since August 8, 2023.

There is a little activity on the southeast side of the fire. The fire has received light rain over the past few days, slightly easing fire activity. There was some fire movement on the southern side of the fire, as it approached a rocky area near the ridge. As the fire activity winds down, crews are being demobilized from the fire. Some smoke may occasionally still be visible from surrounding communities. The fire will continue to be monitored by ground and air observations.

A dozer, road grader, several wildland fire engines, and hand crews are assigned to the fire, and they are improving the access along the 282 road.

Rain is forecast for the fire area today, with a drying trend tomorrow. All crews will be monitoring the weather conditions that may impact the fire area.

Road and trail closures remain in place and the public is asked to avoid the area.

Closures: The Described Roads are all of NFSR 282 and all of NFSR 876. The Described Trails are the entire length of the Goose Lake Trail #238 and Dorsey Canyon Trail #239.

More information can be obtained on Inciweb at this link: https://inciweb.wildfire.gov/incident-information/nmgnf-turkey-fire .