Wildfire Notification #17

The New Mexico Forestry Division would like to update you on several wildfires that are requiring the attention of state, local and federal resources in New Mexico. Increased humidity and precipitation throughout the weekend benefited firefighting efforts throughout the state. This will be the final Forestry Division notification on these fires, unless there are significant changes.

State Managed Fires

246 Fire

Situation: The 246 Fire started August 10 at 11a.m. and is located north of Capitan off Highway 246 near Shippy Ranch. Currently, the fire is 27.7 acres and is 65% contained. This weekend, crews were able to establish and secure containment lines while beginning mop-up in the perimeter. The fire did receive light moisture. Today’s efforts will continue mop-up and securing containment lines, weather permitting. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Resources: A total of 16 personnel are engaged in this effort, including one hand crew and four engines. Over the weekend, some resources were released.

Weather: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. A flood watch is in effect until 9pm this evening. Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Low-water crossings may be flooded.

Evacuations/closures: There are no evacuations or road closures.

Hart Canyon Fire

Situation: The Hart Canyon Fire is 17 acres and 80% contained. Over the weekend, the Questa Ambulance and American River Hotshots were released. Storm cells developed over the fire, and precipitation caused resources to move off the location. Today, the fire will be monitored and once the storms have passed, crews will assess when to re-engage suppression activity. The Hart Canyon fire is in Colfax County, north of Philmont Scout Ranch. The fire was started by lightning at 1:30pm on August 9, and is burning in mixed conifer and ponderosa pine.

Resources: There are 20 personnel currently assigned.

Weather: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. A flood watch is in effect until 9pm this evening. Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Low-water crossings may be flooded.

Sunset Fire

Situation: All fire lines on the Sunset Fire continued to hold through the weekend; the fire is in monitor and patrol status. The Incident Commander has been transferred to the nearby 246 fire. The lightning-caused Sunset fire started on Saturday, August 5, south of Highway 70 between Capitan and Roswell.

Weather: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. East wind 10 to 15 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

West Fire

Situation: The lightning–caused West fire is 200 acres and at 50% containment. This weekend brought no growth on the fire, and no smoke is visible fromHighway 60. Socorro District resources will continue to monitor through today’s weather. The West fire started August 1 on the Double H Ranch west of Magdalena, NM, on Aug 1.

Resources: 12 personnel are engaged in response, including one hand crew and three engines.

Weather: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. East wind around 15 mph. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Federally Managed Fires

Black Feather Fire

Situation: As of this morning, the Black Feather Fire is 2,198 acres with 0% containment. Rains, high humidity and cooler temperatures are contributing to a reduction in fire behavior, allowing crews to continue to improve containment lines and enhance long-term strategies for the Black Feather Fire. Southwest Area Incident Management Team 2 is working with local stakeholders, forest managers, and Resource Advisors (READs), on a strategic risk analysis, and finalizing plans to address potential response needs if fire behavior increases in the future.

Today, Firefighters continue to improve containment lines around the fire through fuel reduction, chipping and hauling out the large volume of timber slash created while building the lines. Crews on the eastern edge of the fire, outside of the wilderness, are locating and mopping up hot spots while strengthening primary and secondary containment lines. Incident objectives for the Black Forest Fire include firefighter and public safety, protecting property, infrastructure, and other values at risk.

Announcements: A community meeting will be held for the Black Feather Fire on Tuesday, August 15, at 7 p.m. at the Coronado High School Campus at 1903 NM-96, Gallina, NM 87017, and will be live-streamed on the Black Feather Fire Facebook Page https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100095598220079 (no account is needed to view this live-stream).

Resources: 480 personnel are currently engaged on the fire. Current resources on the fire include 7 hotshot crews, 2 hand crews, 12 engines, 4 helicopters, 4 dozers, 4 water tenders, numerous fixed-wing aircraft, and 1 infrared drone capable of mapping and identifying hot spots.

Evacuations: The communities of Mesa Pinebetal and Mesa Poleo have been placed in ‘Set’ status. The community of Wetherill is in ‘Ready’ status. The Coyote Senior Center is open to evacuees and livestock can be taken to the Rio Arriba Rural Event Center near Abiquiu. The Rio Arriba County Sheriff’s Office is coordinating evacuations, for more information, visit the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100079688263048

Safety: Expect increased activity in the area and on local roads as firefighters and equipment move to new locations. Please stay out of the fire area to allow crews safe access to the fire. A Temporary Flight Restriction is in place around the fire area. Please do not fly drones anywhere near the fire. If you fly, we can’t fly.

Weather: Chances of rain increase today across the area, with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm. There will be breaks in between showers with the sun temporarily breaking through, allowing temperatures to rise into the lower 70s near the fire.

Restrictions/Closures: The Santa Fe National Forest has issued an area, road, and trail closure in part of the Coyote Ranger District. Seebit.ly/BlackFeatherClosure for information and a corresponding map. Forest Road 103 is closed to non-residential traffic. Closures will be adjusted based on fire activity.

Smoke: More smoke may be visible in the area over the next several days as active smoldering is taking place. Smoke-sensitive individuals and people with respiratory problems or heart disease are encouraged to take precautionary measures. Air quality information is available at https://www.airnow.gov/

American Mesa Fire

Situation: The updated acreage for the American Mesa Fire is 386 acres and it is 71% contained. Fire crews have been able to walk the entire perimeter confirming that the fire footprint is smaller than previously estimated. The wildfire is 15 miles southwest of Dulce.

Weather: Today's forecast calls for partly cloudy skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Temperatures may be cooler with breezy conditions and gusty erratic winds expected near thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Social Media:The public can get updates for the American Mesa Fire on InciWeb,New Mexico Fire Information and Carson National Forest social media channels on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter).

Turkey Fire

Situation: The Turkey Fire is located 9 miles northeast of Cliff, New Mexico and remains at an estimated at 5,220 acres with 0% containment. A Type 3 Incident Management Team has been in command of the fire since August 8, 2023. There is a little activity on the southeast side of the fire. The fire has received light rain over the past few days, slightly easing fire activity. There was some fire movement on the southern side of the fire, as it approached a rocky area near the ridge. As the fire activity winds down, crews are being demobilized from the fire. Some smoke may occasionally still be visible from surrounding communities. The fire will continue to be monitored by ground and air observations.

Resources: A dozer, road grader, several wildland fire engines, and hand crews are assigned to the fire, and they are improving the access along the 282 road.

Weather: Rain is forecast for the fire area today, with a drying trend tomorrow. All crews will be monitoring the weather conditions that may impact the fire area.

Closures: Road and trail closures remain in place and the public is asked to avoid the area. The described roads are all of NFSR 282 and all of NFSR 876. The Described Trails are the entire length of the Goose Lake Trail #238 and Dorsey Canyon Trail #239.

Fire Weather Summary

Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms this morning. Thunderstorms will become more numerous this afternoon especially along and west of the central mountain chain. Thunderstorms will pose the typical hazards of small hail, gusty downburst winds and dangerous cloud-to- ground lightning, along with locally heavy rain.

Western New Mexico - Showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. High near 74. Southeast wind around 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Southeast New Mexico - A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. East wind 10 to 15 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Smoke Conditions

Fire activity in New Mexico and other states is leading to increased smoke conditions. A daily Smoke Outlook for Northern and southern New Mexico is available through the U.S Interagency Wildland Fire Air Quality Response Program.

Individuals sensitive to wildfire smoke should take precautions and use the New Mexico Department of Health 5-3-1 Visibility Method to determine if it’s safe to be outside. Learn more at https://nmtracking.doh.nm.gov/environment/air/FireAndSmoke.html. An interactive smoke map at https://fire.airnow.gov/ allows you to zoom into your area to see the latest smoke conditions.

Internet / Social Media