Motorists should expect delays
LORDSBURG-The New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) District One office will be continuing a maintenance operation project to place “chip seal” pavement on NM 80 in Hidalgo County. The chip seal process is a surface treatment that is placed on the existing pavement. It is designed to seal out moisture and create a more durable surface extending the longevity of the roadway.
Beginning Wednesday, August 16, 2023, the chip seal crew will close NM 80 from Interstate 10, exit 5 to NM 145 (Goat Camp Rd) for approximately 8 miles. A detour will be in place on NM 338, I-10 exit 11. Motorists should expect delays and will encounter reduced speeds, flagging, pilot car operations, brooming, and lane closures. Work will take place Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for approximately one week, once complete crews will then move the closure from NM 145 to NM 9.
Motorists are asked to reduce speed, obey posted signs, use extreme caution and watch for heavy equipment and construction personnel in the area. Center striping will not be present in construction zones.
The NMDOT appreciates your patience. These routes will be updated weekly on the department’s Traffic Report and posted to the www.dot.nm.gov web page. For updated information go to: New Mexico Department of Transportation at www.nmroads.com or call 511.
- Published: 14 August 2023 14 August 2023
