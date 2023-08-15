Silver City, NM – August 14, 2023

The Turkey Fire is located 9 miles northeast of Cliff, New Mexico and remains at an estimated at 5,220 acres with 0% containment. A Type 3 Incident Management Team has been in command of the fire since August 8, 2023.

There is a little activity on the southeast side of the fire. The fire has received light rain over the past few days, easing fire activity. There was little fire movement on the southern side of the fire, as it approached a rocky area near the ridge. Along with the decreased fire activity, most crews have been released from the fire. Only the road group and one fire engine remain on the 282 road.

Smoke may occasionally still be visible from surrounding communities. The fire will continue to be watched by ground and air observations.

Rain is again forecast for the fire area today, but the chances are decreasing. All crews will be monitoring the weather conditions that may impact the fire area.

Watch out for heavy truck traffic on NM 15. The road group is repairing the 282 road to improve firefighter access up to the wilderness.

Road and trail closures are still in place and the public is asked to avoid the area.

Closures: The Described Roads are all NFSR 282 and all NFSR 876. The Described Trails are the entire length of the Goose Lake Trail #238 and Dorsey Canyon Trail #239.

More information can be obtained on Inciweb at this link: https://inciweb.wildfire.gov/incident-information/nmgnf-turkey-fire .