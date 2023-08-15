By Lynn Janes

The Cobre Consolidated Schools held a special board meeting at on August 1, 2023. Serena Murillo called the meeting to order. Other board members in attendance included Gabriella Begay, Gilbert Guadiana, David Terrazas and Elizabeth Dean (online). Acting superintendent Michael Koury also attended.

Reading of the board norms took place with each board member reading a norm. The norms consist of five rules the board strives to adhere to during the meeting. They are listed as: actively listen to all perspectives, respond to concerns and questions as a unified board, professionalism expected, assume positive intent, and be positive and responsive.

The Pledge of Allegiance and salute to the New Mexico flag took place.

Action items

The council approved the agenda.

The council approved the lease purchase agreement and certificate of purchase agreement. Regina Gaysina, director of municipal finance, joined the meeting online. This loan will be for ETN (educational technology note). She had joined the meeting to answer any question the board might have. She told them the loan would be for $790,000 and be a loan for one day at 5.6 percent and would close September 7, 2023. It would cost the district $121.04 in interest for the one day.

Guadiana had a few questions concerning the time and length of the loan and Gaysina said the funding will be for the next five years and the board will have an annual option to rescind.

Public input none currently.

Adjourned