Honoring the value of traditional use for generations of New Mexicans

MIMBRES, NM, August 16, 2023 – The Gila National Forest, Wilderness Ranger District has reopened the vehicle access gate at Grapevine, along the bank of the East Fork Gila River. In preparation for reopening the area to vehicle access, the district installed a permanent vehicle barrier of rocks along the edge of the flood-damaged portion of the campground.

"I've heard, loud and clear, that the public wants access for camping at Grapevine, and I appreciate everyone's patience as we have worked through the process to reopen the gate into the site" said Wilderness District Ranger Henry Provencio. "I acknowledge the high value this site provides for diverse visitors who have used it for generations."

Much of the site was under water during peak river flows in August 2022 following the 2022 Black Fire. The site is downstream of two major tributaries whose headwaters were severely burned during the 2022 fire. Post-fire flood effects are likely to impact the area for at least 2 to 5 years following any given fire. Agency policy discourages reconstructing or improving developed campgrounds in flood-prone locations.

Following the 2022 flood, nearby stream gauge measurements provided peak and historic flow data, which were used to calculate what the flow would be during a 100-year flood event. This analysis found that the August 2022 flow, measuring greater than 5,000 cubic feet per second was the equivalent of a 65-year flood. A 100-year flood would carry over 9,000 cubic feet per second of water through the East Fork Gila River. Additional work is needed to identify the 100-year flood elevation on the ground, which is expected to occur in the coming months.

The rock barrier prevents vehicle use within the flood-damaged area to support resource management objectives for riparian areas, while allowing foot access to the river. Temporary gate closures may be implemented during periods of high flood hazard.

The Wilderness Ranger District is exploring other sites along the New Mexico Highways 15 and 35 corridors for creating additional camping opportunities. We will continue to engage openly and transparently with the public when undertaking those planning activities. For more information contact Maribeth Pecotte at 575-388-8211 or Maribeth.Pecotte@usda.gov .