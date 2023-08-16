Gila National Forest wildfires calmed by rains

Category: Front Page News Front Page News
Published: 16 August 2023 16 August 2023

No growth is reported on any of the Gila’s wildfires

SILVER CITY, NM, August 16, 2023 – Recent scattered showers and thunderstorms have reduced fire behavior on all wildfires on the Gila National Forest, with little change to report since the last news shared. Weather over the next week is expected to be in the 80s to 90 with partly cloudy skies and chances of showers and thunderstorms ranging from 20% to 50% daily. This will be the last regular update for these fires unless fire behavior increases.

The Porcupine Fire and Prior Fire are both exhibiting minimal fire behavior. Porcupine Fire is 3,478 acres and 85% contained. Prior Fire is 12,772 acres and 0% contained. Isolated smoke is visible from interior areas of Prior Fire as logs and other heavy fuels are consumed. Porcupine and Prior fires continue to be monitored by lookouts and aircraft for signs of activity. The area closure for the Porcupine and Prior fires has been lifted. Please exercise caution when traveling in burned areas or consider using alternative routes. Those traveling through burned areas could be exposed to hazards such as falling trees, rolling rocks and debris, as well as holes from burned out stumps. In addition, there are still uncontained areas of the perimeter where fire may still be smoldering in heavy logs, snags or even creeping in pine litter and grass. When in doubt travelers within the fire area should seek alternative routes. Visitors are encouraged to check with the Wilderness RD for more information if planning any trips within the Prior or Porcupine Fire areas.

The Dark, Divide, and Pasture fires have all received significant precipitation and are exhibiting minimal fire behavior. The 4,246-acre Dark Fire is 67% contained. The 26,514-acre Divide Fire and the 10,500-acre Pasture Fire are 100% contained. The three fires continue to be monitored for changes in fire behavior and threats to containment features. Smoke can be expected from interior areas of the fires, as heavy fuels are consumed

The 59,883-acre Pass Fire is 98% contained. It has not shown any evidence of heat since the third week of July. A small amount of saw work is needed before the job is complete.

A Type 3 organization is managing operations on the Turkey Fire and is sending out updates independent of the Gila National Forest. 

Smoke impacts are expected to be minimal and primarily localized to areas near fire perimeters. The forecast area will see “good” air quality with hazy skies for the next several days. 

For information about health impacts from smoke and steps for minimizing health impacts, visit New Mexico Department of Health or AQI & Health | AirNow.gov/. For local air quality information in real time, visit Air Now.gov. For more information contact Maribeth Pecotte at 575-388-8211 or Maribeth.Pecotte@usda.gov.

Content on the Beat

WARNING: All articles and photos with a byline or photo credit are copyrighted to the author or photographer. You may not use any information found within the articles without asking permission AND giving attribution to the source. Photos can be requested and may incur a nominal fee for use personally or commercially.

Disclaimer: If you find errors in articles not written by the Beat team but sent to us from other content providers, please contact the writer, not the Beat. For example, obituaries are always provided by the funeral home or a family member. We can fix errors, but please give details on where the error is so we can find it. News releases from government and non-profit entities are posted generally without change, except for legal notices, which incur a small charge.

NOTE: If an article does not have a byline, it was written by someone not affiliated with the Beat and then sent to the Beat for posting.

Images: We have received complaints about large images blocking parts of other articles. If you encounter this problem, click on the title of the article you want to read and it will take you to that article's page, which shows only that article without any intruders. 

New Columnists: The Beat continues to bring you new columnists. And check out the old faithfuls who continue to provide content.

Newsletter: If you opt in to the Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates option above this to the right, you will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.

Submitting to the Beat

Those new to providing news releases to the Beat are asked to please check out submission guidelines at https://www.grantcountybeat.com/about/submissions. They are for your information to make life easier on the readers, as well as for the editor.

Advertising: Don't forget to tell advertisers that you saw their ads on the Beat.

Classifieds: We have changed Classifieds to a simpler option. Check periodically to see if any new ones have popped up. Send your information to editor@grantcountybeat.com and we will post it as soon as we can. Instructions and prices are on the page.

Editor's Notes

It has come to this editor's attention that people are sending information to the Grant County Beat Facebook page. Please be aware that the editor does not regularly monitor the page. If you have items you want to send to the editor, please send them to editor@grantcountybeat.com. Thanks!

Here for YOU: Consider the Beat your DAILY newspaper for up-to-date information about Grant County. It's at your fingertips! One Click to Local News. Thanks for your support for and your readership of Grant County's online news source—www.grantcountybeat.com

Feel free to notify editor@grantcountybeat.com if you notice any technical problems on the site. Your convenience is my desire for the Beat.  The Beat totally appreciates its readers and subscribers!  

Compliance: Because you are an esteemed member of The Grant County Beat readership, be assured that we at the Beat continue to do everything we can to be in full compliance with GDPR and pertinent US law, so that the information you have chosen to give to us cannot be compromised. 