No growth is reported on any of the Gila’s wildfires

SILVER CITY, NM, August 16, 2023 – Recent scattered showers and thunderstorms have reduced fire behavior on all wildfires on the Gila National Forest, with little change to report since the last news shared. Weather over the next week is expected to be in the 80s to 90 with partly cloudy skies and chances of showers and thunderstorms ranging from 20% to 50% daily. This will be the last regular update for these fires unless fire behavior increases.

The Porcupine Fire and Prior Fire are both exhibiting minimal fire behavior. Porcupine Fire is 3,478 acres and 85% contained. Prior Fire is 12,772 acres and 0% contained. Isolated smoke is visible from interior areas of Prior Fire as logs and other heavy fuels are consumed. Porcupine and Prior fires continue to be monitored by lookouts and aircraft for signs of activity. The area closure for the Porcupine and Prior fires has been lifted. Please exercise caution when traveling in burned areas or consider using alternative routes. Those traveling through burned areas could be exposed to hazards such as falling trees, rolling rocks and debris, as well as holes from burned out stumps. In addition, there are still uncontained areas of the perimeter where fire may still be smoldering in heavy logs, snags or even creeping in pine litter and grass. When in doubt travelers within the fire area should seek alternative routes. Visitors are encouraged to check with the Wilderness RD for more information if planning any trips within the Prior or Porcupine Fire areas.

The Dark, Divide, and Pasture fires have all received significant precipitation and are exhibiting minimal fire behavior. The 4,246-acre Dark Fire is 67% contained. The 26,514-acre Divide Fire and the 10,500-acre Pasture Fire are 100% contained. The three fires continue to be monitored for changes in fire behavior and threats to containment features. Smoke can be expected from interior areas of the fires, as heavy fuels are consumed

The 59,883-acre Pass Fire is 98% contained. It has not shown any evidence of heat since the third week of July. A small amount of saw work is needed before the job is complete.

A Type 3 organization is managing operations on the Turkey Fire and is sending out updates independent of the Gila National Forest.

Smoke impacts are expected to be minimal and primarily localized to areas near fire perimeters. The forecast area will see “good” air quality with hazy skies for the next several days.

For information about health impacts from smoke and steps for minimizing health impacts, visit New Mexico Department of Health or AQI & Health | AirNow.gov/. For local air quality information in real time, visit Air Now.gov. For more information contact Maribeth Pecotte at 575-388-8211 or Maribeth.Pecotte@usda.gov.