Silver City residents happy about increased patrols

Category: Front Page News Front Page News
Published: 16 August 2023 16 August 2023

By Lynn Janes

The Silver City Town Council held a regular meeting August 8, 2023. The meeting started with Mayor Ken Ladner calling the meeting to order and leading the Pledge of Allegiance and salute to the New Mexico state flag. Council members attending the meeting included Jose Ray, Nicholas Prince, Guadalupe Cano, and Rudy Bencomo.

The council approved the agenda with one change. On the resolution for the ICIP they removed the wording Silver City Senior Center and replaced it with Town of Silver City

Ceremonies none currently.

Proclamations none currently.

Council comments

Prince wished the best to everyone involved in the schools and said, "I am encouraged by our school leadership." He brought up the ballots for the current mail in election and asked everyone to continue the tax support for 911. It will be due by August 22, 2023. Prince wanted to make some comments about the ICIP resolution coming up on the agenda. He went over how it affects the community, past accomplishments, and the future challenges.

Bencomo thanked the Silver City Police, code enforcement and the sheriff's office for the increased patrols in the southeast area of town. He had received quite a bit of feedback from the residents that they really felt safer than they had in a long time. He spoke to a woman in the same area that is 90 years old and had left town for a few days and when she came back found people in her yard. She had called the police. They told her that she needed to put up no trespassing signs or they couldn't do anything. He asked Chief Freddie Portillo if the information had been correct. Chief Portillo said, "We always recommend people put up no trespassing signs, but it was not necessarily true about not being able to do anything. Tell her to always call us and we will take care of it. We can issue a criminal trespass citation."

Bencomo brought up that school would be starting soon, and all the construction would be going on. He asked everyone to be patient. Chief Portillo said they always increase patrols when school starts, and they would be at the high school

Cano encouraged everyone to fill out the ballots for the dispatch funds vote. "It is important and does not increase your taxes." She thanked Chief Portillo for the increased patrols, she had also received feedback from the residents. They told her they felt much safer. She also thanked Alex Brown, town manager, for his involvement in making it happen.

Ray said he echoed everything Cano and Bencomo said about the mail in ballot. He asked everyone to please vote for it.

Ray recently went on a tour of the Murray Hotel. He gave information on the rooms and how nice they had been.

He thanked the police department for the patrolling of the area Cano and Bencomo had talked about.

Recently the Silver City Press wrote a story about a person that had worked at Albertsons for some time and had retired. Ray said, "It was a good story, thank you."

The council approved the minutes from July 25, 2023

Public input none currently.

Reports

Manager reports.

Brown had nothing to report currently.

Public hearings none currently.

Work session agenda

They had listed three possible topics. Cano wanted to make a statement before she made a motion. The work sessions had not gone exactly as she had expected in the beginning. She wanted to stop having them unless they had a special need to do one. The council all approved not having them anymore unless something came up.

Unfinished business none currently.

New business

The council approved resolution 2023-18. The resolution adopts the 2025-2029 ICIP (infrastructure capital improvement plan) for the town of Silver City. Brown said Jacqui Olea, community development director, had done most of the work. Olea said they have to do an annual update each year and submit it to the state. Some of the new items added had been the regional water project and the Mill Road sewer bypass.

Cano thanked Olea for her work and thought the public meetings had gone well.

The council rejected bid 23/24 2021 Colonias water system improvements for Chloride Flats north water tank. Brown said they had only received one bid. They had funds left over from last year that had not been needed on projects. He said he would like to narrow the scope of the project and put it out for bid again.

The council approved the reappointment recommendation to the cemetery board made by the mayor. They included Paul Baca and Tom Hester.

Meeting adjourned.

Content on the Beat

WARNING: All articles and photos with a byline or photo credit are copyrighted to the author or photographer. You may not use any information found within the articles without asking permission AND giving attribution to the source. Photos can be requested and may incur a nominal fee for use personally or commercially.

Disclaimer: If you find errors in articles not written by the Beat team but sent to us from other content providers, please contact the writer, not the Beat. For example, obituaries are always provided by the funeral home or a family member. We can fix errors, but please give details on where the error is so we can find it. News releases from government and non-profit entities are posted generally without change, except for legal notices, which incur a small charge.

NOTE: If an article does not have a byline, it was written by someone not affiliated with the Beat and then sent to the Beat for posting.

Images: We have received complaints about large images blocking parts of other articles. If you encounter this problem, click on the title of the article you want to read and it will take you to that article's page, which shows only that article without any intruders. 

New Columnists: The Beat continues to bring you new columnists. And check out the old faithfuls who continue to provide content.

Newsletter: If you opt in to the Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates option above this to the right, you will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.

Submitting to the Beat

Those new to providing news releases to the Beat are asked to please check out submission guidelines at https://www.grantcountybeat.com/about/submissions. They are for your information to make life easier on the readers, as well as for the editor.

Advertising: Don't forget to tell advertisers that you saw their ads on the Beat.

Classifieds: We have changed Classifieds to a simpler option. Check periodically to see if any new ones have popped up. Send your information to editor@grantcountybeat.com and we will post it as soon as we can. Instructions and prices are on the page.

Editor's Notes

It has come to this editor's attention that people are sending information to the Grant County Beat Facebook page. Please be aware that the editor does not regularly monitor the page. If you have items you want to send to the editor, please send them to editor@grantcountybeat.com. Thanks!

Here for YOU: Consider the Beat your DAILY newspaper for up-to-date information about Grant County. It's at your fingertips! One Click to Local News. Thanks for your support for and your readership of Grant County's online news source—www.grantcountybeat.com

Feel free to notify editor@grantcountybeat.com if you notice any technical problems on the site. Your convenience is my desire for the Beat.  The Beat totally appreciates its readers and subscribers!  

Compliance: Because you are an esteemed member of The Grant County Beat readership, be assured that we at the Beat continue to do everything we can to be in full compliance with GDPR and pertinent US law, so that the information you have chosen to give to us cannot be compromised. 