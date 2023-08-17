Silver City, NM – August 17, 2023
The Turkey Fire, 9 miles northeast of Cliff, New Mexico, has had little activity for nearly a week. A Type 3 Incident Management Team has been in command since August 8, 2023, and most of the resources have been released from the fire. The team expects to turn the fire back to the local unit on Saturday evening. To date, the fire has burned 5,220 acres.
The road group will continue to improve the 282 road for future firefighting up to the wilderness boundary through Saturday. Please watch out for heavy truck traffic on the NM 15 road.
Closures Still in Effect:
The Described Roads are all NFSR 282 and all NFSR 876. The Described Trails are the entire length of the Goose Lake Trail #238 and Dorsey Canyon Trail #239.
This will be the final update for the Turkey Fire.
More information can be obtained on Inciweb at this link: https://inciweb.wildfire.gov/incident-information/nmgnf-turkey-fire.