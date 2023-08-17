By Mary Alice Murphy

The Grant County Commission work session on Aug. 8, started out with public input.

The complaint came from Stan Rawlins, 15-year resident in Grant County in the Lower Mimbres. He said he would like to talk about fire and medical protection in the county. “I am here in the stead of the Lower Mimbres Volunteer Fire Department, where I’ve been a volunteer for 15 years. We have some issues that I think should be brought to you guys. I see a lot of situations that could be made better. The VFD has a lot of turnover in personnel, especially of volunteer chiefs. I think it’s caused by a lack of being able to get things done. Mike Vaughn tried to get a new firehouse built, did all the leg work and it was denied.

"Our firehouse in Sherman is uninhabitable, because of rodents and lack of maintenance on the building. Last year, our current chief, Rebecca Hasan (spelling?) tried to get a grant for maintenance, and it fell on deaf ears. The chiefs when new need help on facilitation to do their job. The brand new finance officer can’t get help on how to do the job, and the secretary can’t get through to the state. I hope you can help us and make sure we have the things we need. We have problems with maintenance on equipment and facilities, as well as with finances. I don’t know how to solve these issues. I’m a volunteer first responder. I don’t know the politics and the procedures, and I don’t care to. I care to be available to help residents and the rest of the fire department. I care about safety, and I see a lot of safety issues. I think it will have to be worked out with our local group,” as he ran out of time.

No one else came forward to speak, so the meeting went to county reports.

Detention Center Administrator Joseph Andazola gave the first report. “We have four officers in training and five officer openings. We conducted four interviews. We continue to wait for verification from the New Mexico Primary Care Association to fill our presumptive eligibility position. We have chosen a candidate. A person we worked with at the state left, so we’re having trouble getting approval. We will fill the position. Half of the person’s salary will be paid through the R.I.S.E. program grant. The New Mexico Primary Care Association will pay the rest, if we can get approval.”

He noted the July 31, 2023 population of inmates stood at 86, with the average daily population for July at 79. “The intake last week rose by 15, on just one evening. And the population went up to 97 on Friday.”

He reported two Covid positives.

“During the month of July, we had 20 RISE participants, with eight in the facility and 12 in the community,” Andazola said. “We are looking at a soft start up of programs in the facility, dependent on Covid cases. We are looking at a modular building for the RISE program. There is one in Hachita that is not being used. We want to transfer it up here and use it for RISE. We will also use the building to try getting inmates with their children, rather than meeting in the Detention Center. We got certification of the medical services with Roadrunner Medical Services, and with that, we have a date to apply for accreditation of the facilities.”

He noted Officer Mark Beltran would attend the field training officer course Aug. 28-Aug. 31, 2023, and the department will participate in the Western New Mexico University career fair on Aug. 30, 2023. “We are also reviewing our five-year plan with the county manager.”

District 3 Commissioner Alicia Edwards said: “It’s great that we’re getting close, and we have a date for the accreditation application.”

Planning Director Randy Hernandez presented his report. He listed the numerous projects underway in the county. They include:

• Arenas Valley Road (Design): Preliminary/Final design in progress. (Colonias)

• Bataan Park Veterans Memorial Access Road: Village granted preliminary approval. Working to obtain an easement plat and agreement between the County and the Village. (County Funds)

• Bataan Park Veterans Memorial Walking Path: Design near 50% completion. (Governor Allocation)

• Courthouse Needs Assessment: NCA Architects contracted to begin assessment. (County Funds)

• Crum Road (Design): Pending grant/loan agreement. Readiness to Proceed items due by October 31. (Colonias)

• Fleming Tank Road Improvements: Bidding documents being prepared for advertisement. (NMDOT). Hernandez noted that the county had been successful in getting the owner, who had been holding out, to sign the documents needed for the project.

• Franks Road (Design): Pending grant/loan agreement. Readiness to Proceed items due by October 31. (Colonias)

• Little Walnut Road Phase 1 (Const.): Construction began on July 31 and will continue through December 2023. (Colonias). Because of the length of time for the construction, Hernandez asked for caution around the work.

• North Hurley Road Phase 3 (Const.): Pending grant/loan agreement. Readiness to Proceed items due by October 31. (Colonias)

• Truck Bypass Road (Const.): Construction set to start on September 18, 2023. Road closure for through traffic. Will begin extensive public notice efforts. (NMDOT) “We will have closures during this work, the entire road, and especially near the culvert replacement. Current residents will have access, but the overall closure could last about 75-100 days.”

• Old Detention Center Brownfields Project: NMED/County to begin cleanup phase. Anticipated sub-grant agreement by August 2023. (NMED)

Future projects include:

• NMDOT Transportation Project Fund Applications – IN REVIEW – to include:

• Hamilton Bridge Replacement ($3.57M)

• Ridge Road Phase II Construction ($2.2M)

• DFA Economic Recovery Funding for Mineral and Energy Development Communities – IN REVIEW – to include:

• Conference Ctr. Computer Lab and A/V Equipment ($100K) and

• Public Safety Building Acquisition ($600K)

• DFA Federal Grant Matching Funds Grant – IN REVIEW

• EWP Project Match ($1.14M)

• DFA Black Fire Recovery Funds – IN REVIEW

• Hamilton Bridge ($1M)

Action Items on Agenda include:

• Public Hearing for Ordinance Amendment – Wireless Telecommunications Facilities

• ARPA Allocation Request – WNMC, $1M for Broadband/Wireless Improvements (Fierro/Pinos Altos)

• DFA Grant Agreement – Health Council, $80K

• Resolution for 2025-2029 ICIP.

Edwards noted that a large chunk of the Truck ByPass Road construction was in her district. “What’s your plan to let residents know?”

“We plan to advertise in media outlets, on the radio and with letters to residents,” Hernandez said. “Full efforts.”

District 1 Commissioner and Chair Chris Ponce asked about the DFA Economic recovery funding for the conference center. “I get the audio/visual, but what is the computer lab?”

Hernandez said the county received a grant with the chamber. “We had to get creative, but a computer lab would allow for training. We want to utilize the grant, and we had an opportunity to apply for the mineral and energy development communities. I think we can use this in conjunction with the federal economic recovery resiliency funding.”

Edwards asked if the training and courses would take place at the conference center.

“Yes,” Hernandez replied. “We’re trying to get a community college to provide the training for certification, too. We will have a room set aside for this.”

The next article will begin with a report from General Services and Fire Management Officer Randy Villa.