By Lynn Janes

The Village of Santa Clara held its regular meeting August 10, 2023. Mayor Richard Bauch called the meeting to order and led the Pledge of Allegiance. Mayor Pro Tem Albert Esparza and trustees, Arnold Lopez, Olga Amador, and Peter Erickson attended.

The council approved the agenda for the meeting with a few changes. The minutes on the agenda listed for approval have July 28 but should be July 27. The next meeting will not be a budget meeting but regular meeting.

The council approved the minutes from the July 27, 2023, meeting.

The council approved the department head reports for July. A discussion happened concerning the number of residents not paying the sewer and water bills and the resulting disconnects that will be happening. The village has disconnect notices of 117 and 58 disconnects. Starting September 1, 2023, the maintenance will not be putting up door hangers to remind people due to the time it would take. Utility bills clearly state that if payment has not been received by the last day of the month the utility will be disconnected the first Tuesday of the following month. This has been on the bill for years and the council passed the policy unanimously.

Mayor's report

Bauch said the police department has almost been fully staffed. They only have one more position to fill.

The village had a strong storm the other day and it took down some trees and spread debris everywhere. The maintenance department has been trying to get it all taken care of.

New Business

The council approved the mutual aid agreement between the fire department of Santa Clara and Hurley.

The council approved the quote from Humphrey Enterprises Inc. in the amount of $665.92 monthly for a yearly amount of $7,991.04 to pump and clean the village wastewater lift stations monthly.

Old business

The council approved the village taking over control of the water and sewer main lines to the Manhattan Subdivision.

Resolutions

The council approved resolution 2023-16. This adopts the required CDBG (Community Development Block Grant) annual certification and commitments.

Proclamations none currently.

Ordinances none currently.

Public comments

Tom Caddel said the rumors of him running for mayor in the election coming up is not true. Caddel had spoken to a resident about potholes on Mill Street and Bellm Street. Bellm Street does not have potholes, but they probably had been speaking about Fort Bayard Street. They will have maintenance look into those. At the last meeting a neighbor had complained about the weeds on the property next to Caddel's. He wanted to know if the village would be enforcing the encroachment on city property caused by the complaining resident's carport and fence. Bauch said, "Code enforcement is in the process of checking on it."

The council went into closed session concerning personnel matters and anticipated pending litigation.

The council came back into open session. No decisions or action had been taken.

Hiring, raises, terminations, etc. none currently

Next meetings

ICIP public meeting August 15, 2023, 11:00 am and 4:00 pm.

Second regular meeting will be held Thursday August 24, 2023, at 6:00 pm

First regular meeting will be held Thursday September 14, 2023, at 6:00 pm

Meeting Adjourned