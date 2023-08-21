By Roger Lanse

A Silver City Police Department officer was dispatched to The Flame, 2800 Pinos Altos Road, on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, at about 1:07 a.m., in reference to a male refusing to leave the property and causing problems with staff.

According to an SCPD incident report, after other officer arrived, they found Jacob Alvarado, 29, of Hanover, outside, highly intoxicated, and refusing to leave the property as the officers directed. Alvarado was issued an indefinite criminal trespass warning to the property and instead of leaving began pushing his finger toward the officers and continued to argue with them. Alvarado was given one last warning to walk off the property by the officers, and when he refused, the officers took the 5'10", 260 lb. Alvarado to the ground.

Alvarado continued to resist being handcuffed, and even after the cuffs were placed on his wrists, continued to pull away from the officers and resisted being placed in the rear seat of a patrol vehicle.

Alvarado, the report stated, was transported to Gila Regional Medical Center for medical clearance and booked into the Grant County Detention Center, charged with resisting and trespassing.

According to GCDC staff, Alvarado was released that same day about noon, by Judge Garwood, under an unsecured $2,000 bond.