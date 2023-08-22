By Roger Lanse
A Grant County Sheriff's Office deputy was dispatched to 11858 E. Highway 180 on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at about 3:13 a.m. in reference to a welfare check on a female who was outside screaming, and who had an active warrant for her arrest for failure to comply, bond to be set. The warrant was issued by Magistrate Judge Scott Chandler.
According to a GCSO offense report, the deputy found Christina Proudlock, 28, address listed as homeless, sitting on the front porch. Proudlock answered the deputy's questions by saying she did not want to talk and denied having a warrant. The deputy confirmed the warrant with the Grant County Regional Dispatch Authority and placed Proudlock under arrest. She was booked into the Grant County Detention Center.
According to GCDC staff. Proudlock was released that same day, Aug. 11.