Gila National Forest restoration promotes old growth development

Uses logging as a tool to achieve future old growth conditions

SILVER CITY, NM, August 22, 2023 – The Gila National Forest contains a large amount of mature ponderosa pine forest that is ripe for development into old growth forest conditions. An example of these conditions can be found in a small section of forest in the Negrito Creek basin. The site holds mostly large, old, widely spaced trees, several snags, decadence in the form of live trees with dead or broken tops, and large downed logs. A mix of Gambel oak, juniper, and pine seedlings and saplings provide multiple canopy layers and species and age class diversity.

One of the greatest threats to mature and old growth forests is catastrophic wildfire. Work is needed in many stands to reduce the density of trees and the component of young trees relative to mature trees, as well as to thin ladder fuels that promote crown fires. Logging, hazardous fuels reduction, and fire are the primary tools for meeting those needs.

"Under the Wildfire Crisis Strategy, we are engaged in a whole-of-forest effort to reduce wildfire risk to communities and critical infrastructure, while restoring forest and watershed structure," said Gila National Forest Supervisor Camille Howes. "That work intersects beneficially with protecting and promoting mature and old growth forest."

For the past two decades, the Gila has been implementing forest restoration logging projects with an aim to do exactly that. One of two priority landscapes on the Gila National Forest where this work is taking place is the Northwest Gila landscape, which includes most of the Reserve and Quemado Ranger Districts and a portion of the Glenwood Ranger District. Ponderosa pine treatments vary in design depending on their purpose and the conditions upon the individual site, but overall, treatments tend to remove a larger quantity of smaller diameter trees, favoring retention of the largest, oldest trees.

Fire suppression has been the dominant fire response on National Forests for more than a century. In fire-dependent ecosystems of the Southwest, a history of aggressive fire suppression has resulted in crowded stands that are stressed due to competition for sunlight, water, nutrients, and space in which to grow. Often, they contain a heavy buildup of woody debris and surface vegetation, fueling high-intensity wildfires that threaten adjacent communities.

Luna, New Mexico is one such threatened community. A number of recent, current, and future logging treatments are focused on creating fuel breaks that reduce wildfire risk to Luna. In these fuel breaks, a greater number of smaller trees are removed, while the largest, oldest trees are generally retained. The reduced ladder fuels and increased canopy gaps encourage fire to transition from crown-dominated to less intense surface fire, which gives firefighters more time and opportunity to take protective actions.

"Forest restoration is done in partnership with local logging companies. We maintain a mutually beneficial relationship, in which loggers help achieve mechanical treatments that move the forest toward more desirable conditions, and the loggers retain the harvested timber that they turn into products for profit," said Gila National Forest Silviculturist Gabe Partido. "Without loggers, none of these forest restoration logging treatments would be possible."

The Forest Service and Congress have acknowledged a critical need for accelerated fuels reduction and restoration treatments in order to change the untenable trajectory of ever larger, more destructive wildfires. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the Inflation Reduction Act provide funding and emergency authorities to improve protection of threatened communities and critical infrastructure through restoration. Under the Wildfire Crisis Strategy, forest and watershed restoration are the Gila National Forest's primary focus over the next five to ten years. For more information contact Maribeth Pecotte at 575-388-8211 or Maribeth.Pecotte@usda.gov .

