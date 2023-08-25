Silver City Ranger District preparing for Jaybird, Mill, and Pinos Altos WUI projects

SILVER CITY, NM, August 25, 2023 – The Gila National Forest, Silver City Ranger District is assessing conditions in preparation for implementing the Jaybird, Mill, and Pinos Altos Wildland Urban Interface (WUI) prescribed fire projects.

The 2,600-acre Jaybird prescribed fire project is in the Signal Peak area, near Meadow Creek and Jaybird Canyon. The unit is adjacent to the east side of New Mexico Highway 15 from Meadow Creek Road to milepost 19. The project aims to lower future fire intensity, protect wildlife habitat, and reduce hazardous fuel loads in the area. Temporary road and area closures can be expected on Forest Road 149 (Meadow Creek Road) and NM Highway 15.

The 1,500-acre Mill prescribed fire project is located west of NM Highway 15, in the Sheep Corral area. It is adjacent to the north side of Forest Road 282 (Sheep Corral Road) north to Forest Road 876 and west to Forest Road 3131F. Temporary closures may be expected on NM Highway 15 and the Sheep Corral area. This unit was prescribed burned previously in 2010.

The Pinos Altos WUI project area includes the Gomez North unit in the Little Walnut area and Burn Blocks 1 and 6 in the Bear Creek drainage north of Pinos Altos, adjacent to the Continental Divide Trail. In total, 195 acres will be burned to reduce hazardous fuels loading and protect adjacent communities. The Gomez North unit received a mastication treatment to reduce fuel loading in advance of prescribed burning.

"Implementation of the Mill and Jaybird prescribed fires is limited to the fall and winter months due to Mexican spotted owl breeding season," said Silver City District Ranger Elizabeth Toney. "Prescribed fire is the most effective tool available for reducing hazardous fuels that threaten communities. These activities are coordinated with the State of New Mexico and comply with state air quality standards."

The Jaybird and Mill prescribed fire projects are expected to occur over separate 7-day periods between September 1 and February 28, depending on weather and fuels conditions. The Pinos Altos WUI projects are expected to be implemented between October 2023 and March 2024 as conditions permit. Future news releases will occur as project implementation dates approach. For more information contact Maribeth Pecotte at 575-388-8211 or Maribeth.Pecotte@usda.gov .



