By Lynn Janes

The Cobre Consolidated Schools held a board meeting at on August 14, 2023. Chair Serena Murillo called the meeting to order. Other board members in attendance included Gabriella Begay, Gilbert Guadiana, David Terrazas and Elizabeth Dean (by phone). Acting superintendent Michael Koury also attended.

Reading of the board norms took place with each board member reading a norm. The norms consist of five rules the board strives to adhere to during the meeting. They are listed as actively listen to all perspectives, respond to concerns and questions as a unified board, professionalism expected, assume positive intent, and be positive and responsive.

The Pledge of Allegiance and salute to the New Mexico flag took place.

Public input on agenda items none currently.

Action items

The board approved the agenda with one change to move the student representative report to after the approval of the agenda.

Mireya Zapata, student representative, gave the board a report. She will be the new representative for this school year. The students had started the school year out with a scavenger hunt. The seniors did the annual senior sunrise event. Zapata also gave the board a full list of all the sports events that will be coming up.

The board approved the minutes from July 24, 2023, and special meeting August 1, 2023.

The board approved the NMSBA (New Mexico School Board Association) Membership. Guadiana abstained from the vote. They had a discussion on all the benefits the membership provided the district.

The board did not approve the board policies regarding special education. They had questions about the changes and Guadiana wanted to know why they didn't have to post them and have two readings. Begay said, "State said they had to approve them to be in compliance and state law supersedes our policy." They all after some discussion decided to wait for more information.

The board approved the assurance statement they had tabled at the last meeting.

The board approved 24330 ARP ESSER III budget increase. Begay said it had come before the finance committee and they had approved it. The reason for the increase had to mainly do with the increase in salaries.

The board approved the 31703 SB-9 state match cash. Frank Ryan, finance director, said this had not been included in the initial budget the board had approved.

Finance committee report

Begay said they had met August 1, 2023, and had gone over all the bills, DOT (Department of Transportation) drainage project for Central Elementary and several other items.

Superintendent's report

Koury said the school year had started really well and everyone got the ball rolling. He had visited all the schools.

Koury turned over the report to Lisa Walton, director of operations. She gave the board a run down on all the bond projects and if they had been done or when they would be done. The San Lorenzo project would soon be finished, the wrestling room and restrooms have been finished and the gym floor repairs finished. The company that had been chosen to do the softball cages came and realized he had greatly underbid the project. He originally gave them a bid of $20,000 and changed it to $36,000. They will be putting it out for bid again. The security cameras at Snell Middle School have almost been finished. The track at Central Elementary had been completed. Hurley turf had been done but still needs a few repairs to the sidewalk. They have been working on Bayard Elementary security cameras. The painters hired to do the school board building continued to be a problem, so they have been discharged and a new company hired. They should be finished with the job in several weeks. Koury said "The cost will be more, but the quality of the work is far better." Ryan told the board they had a contingency fund for the projects, and it would cover the extra cost.

Koury told the board that the San Lorenzo water test had failed recently so corrective action has been implemented. They will have to bring in an engineering service to provide a plan. It can be easily fixed with filters. The engineers will be designing a system and hopefully be done within three months before the next test. Water will be shipped to the school for drinking and cooking as they have been doing since the first test came back that didn't pass. The board questioned why they had not started with the engineers right away. Koury said the state had advised them to wait until this last test before acting.

Suzanne Chavira, director of academics, said all the curriculum they had order arrived and they now have twelve new ones, and they also have online components. They did have some last minute order of materials that should be in within the week.

Erica Luckhurst, coordinator of special education, gave the board an update on the parent advisory council. She said they have still been looking for parents to be on the board. A meeting will be held the first Wednesday of each month. The next one will be September 6, 2023.

Koury said they had an application for use of facilities that he wanted the board to be aware of. . The cross-country team will be doing a 5K fundraiser and have a taco plate after.

Koury provided the board with a list of current fundraisers. They have six taking place.

The district had received two donations. Koury said Dominguez Maintenance had given $150 to the high school and Dr. Bratcher had given $500 to football.

New business none currently.

Public input none currently.

The board went into executive session for an update from legal counsel and advice to the board regarding an additional complaint against the superintendent received August 3, 2023, and the status of the investigation of the one received July 11, 2023.

The board came back into open session after about twenty minutes and reported no action had been taken.

The council approved the authorization for legal counsel to expand their investigation to include both complaints against the superintendent.

The council approved the continued paid leave of the superintendent. The superintendent had requested to return to work.

Adjourned