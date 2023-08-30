The second item on the agenda elicited discussion on the HMS-managed senior centers' ICIPs.

By Mary Alice Murphy

In a special meeting on Aug. 30, 2023, three Grant County commissioners, District 1 Commissioner and Chair Chris Ponce, district 4 Commissioner Billy Billings and District 5 Commissioner Harry Browne attended in person, with District 2 Commissioner Eloy Medina and District 3 Commissioner Alicia Edwards attending by phone.

The only item of new business addressed the mail-in ballot election, which ended on Aug. 22, 2023.

Voters overwhelmingly approved the ballot question, which deleted the sunset clause from the original ordinance passed in 2012 to fund the Dispatch Authority through a 1/8 GRT increment. For history and more information on the issue, please visit https://www.grantcountybeat.com/news/news-articles/79609-revised-confused-about-the-mail-in-ballot-you-received .

The vote count totaled 4,375, with 3, 586 voting to approve the continuation of the tax and 771 voting against it.

District 1 Commissioner and Chair Chris Ponce thanked the public and voters for approving this proposal. "911 is very important to the community."

Bureau of Elections Director Elizabeth Trujillo said the 18 undervotes were ballots received that had no vote.

Ponce said he attributes the 771 voting against and the undervotes to the confusion about the language on the ballot.

District 4 Commissioner Billy Billings agreed that the language on the ballot was confusing. "If we can't understand it, how can we expect the public to understand it?"

Ponce said the law required the language be on the ballot. "Maybe we need to address that at the legislative session."

Commissioners approved the canvass of the special election.

The other item on the agenda was to address a resolution tabled from a previous meeting - the ICIPs (infrastructure capital improvement plan) from the Gila and Mimbres Senior Centers, owned by the county and managed by HMS (Hidalgo Medical Services). The commissioners had asked for some of the items to be clarified.

Planning Director Randy Hernandez said he had reached out to HMS CEO Dan Otero and Senior Services Coordinator Steve Chavira with the questions the commissioners had posed about funding for vehicles and renovations.

"I did not get any response," Hernandez said. "I'm not sure whether to recommend you approve them or not. They already have more than funding for two vehicles and each another $80,000 for a meal delivery vehicle. The vehicles are on order."

Hernandez said he looked at last year's ICIPs and they were identical to this year's ICIPs. "They received $38,000 each for a vehicle, probably a transit van, for each of the two county-owned senior centers. That funding is being expended. I have instructed them to get with Jason Lockett (County Facilities and Grounds Maintenance Superintendent) to address the improvements to the facilities."

District 3 Commissioner Alicia Edwards asked if the money was readily available, to which Hernandez said yes, and it needs to be expended.

Billings asked if HMS even looked at the ICIP or just copied and pasted from last year.

"I don't know," Hernandez said.

Billings said he received an email from a Gila area resident wanting to know what the money the centers receive is being spent on and that the manager at the center doesn't know what's going on. "If we approve them, can there be discussion?"

Hernandez said the resolution is a standard template. "It's a stipulation of state statute that the commissioners approve the ICIPs."

"Can we pass it and change the summary letter?" Billings asked.

District 5 Commissioner Harry Browne said he didn't want to deprive the centers of resources, "but I don't think they need the money if they are not spending what they already have."

Ponce said: "I'm like you. Our seniors and our kids deserve as much as we can give them, but when we have an organization that doesn't come to the Commission meeting to explain why they want funding, it bothers me. I'm starting to wonder if they have any concern for the seniors. What are their priorities? And how do we advocate for the funding at the legislative session if we don't know what to advocate for? Since we have a contract with HMS to run the senior centers, how do we make sure the money is spent correctly?"

Hernandez said it is the county's responsibility to make sure the money is spent correctly.

Billings said he knows the centers have needs, "but I'm not sure these are the needs."

Hernandez said he would recommend if the commissioners approve the ICIPs that Otero and Chavira "give us a list of what the money will be spent for."

Ponce said: "HMS isn't here. If they are not spending the money, we have to make sure what needs to be done and get it done."

Hernandez said Lockett plays an active role in renovations.

Billings said he would likely vote to approve, but would like to know what the money is for.

Ponce asked if HMS even put any time into the effort of developing the ICIPs "or was it just copy and paste?"

Browne asked how they can need three more vehicles if they already have the money for three.

Billings asked if the request for solar panels was also on last year's ICIPs. Hernandez confirmed that it was.

Edwards said: "If it's not important enough for them to respond to Randy, especially knowing that we would be voting on it today, then why should we approve them?"

She continued: "If we were to approve them, when it's time to advocate, if we don't know what the funding is for, can we just decline to advocate?"

Hernandez noted that the funding comes from the Aging and Long-Term Services Department. "They will also look at why the money has not been spent. If the ICIPs are passed today, I will reach out to get in writing what the money is for."

Medina said if HMS does not respond, "can Jason move forward with the renovations?"

Hernandez said: "Yes, we can move forward with the renovations."

"Then just turn it over to Jason and get it done," Medina said.

Ponce asked: "Since we have no input from HMS, can we take out the vehicles and leave the renovations and solar?"

Hernandez confirmed that changes could be made.

Edwards liked the idea of removing the vehicles, and "we give HMS a deadline to spend the money. If HMS cannot give a scope of work, we get Jason to do what is needed."

Ponce agreed and said they should give County Manager Charlene Webb and Lockett authority to make sure it's done.

Medina cautioned to make sure that cutting the vehicles would not remove food delivery to seniors.

Hernandez said that funding for a new vehicle from last year is for a food delivery vehicle for each center. The other two in the pipeline are for transit for each.

Billings said it sounds like HMS doesn't know the money is there.

"They do know it's there," Hernandez said.

Edwards asked what if the centers need the vehicles.

Hernandez said: "I think they have enough until next year at least. They each have three vehicles coming to the centers."

Discussion ensued on how to word the motion. The final motion struck the funding for vehicles, kept the renovations funding and the solar panels, but also stipulated that a list of current projects be presented to the Commission by Oct. 1.

Billings said he had just received a text from a Gila resident that renovations at the Gila Senior Center had already been completed and a grand re-opening is planned. "If HMS does not get back to us with what their actual needs are, we can decide whether we will or will not advocate for them to get more money."

The motion was approved and with no commissioner reports, the meeting adjourned.