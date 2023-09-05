Grant County Commission holds special meeting 082223, part 2

Category: Front Page News Front Page News
Published: 05 September 2023 05 September 2023

[Editor’s Note: This is part 2 of three articles on the Grant County Commission special meeting on Aug. 22, 2023. It will address an agreement and an ordinance.]

By Mary Alice Murphy

The following item on the special meeting agenda of the Grant County Commission on Aug. 22, 2023, addressed an agreement with Tyler Technologies for the annual software purchase SaaS (software as a service) in the amount of $65,752 for the annual agreement.

IT (internet technology) Director Adam Baca said the agreement would move the in-house software, known as enterprise resource planning software, and migrate it to the cloud. “It means essentially that Tyler will house the software, and we will access it via the internet. It’s a very common service now, and I feel it will be a benefit to have Tyler house the services. It is all the software that the treasurer’s office, the clerk’s office, everyone in the county uses.”

District 3 Commissioner Alicia Edwards asked: “So it’s essentially moving all the software we are managing in house and moving it into the cloud?”

Baca confirmed that.

Browne asked about if a cable got cut, for instance.

Baca said: “We have prepared for that, by utilizing two different internet service providers, in hopes it can avoid that.”

Edwards said she appreciated the redundancy and Baca’s hard work on thinking ahead.

Commissioners approved the agreement.

Next came a couple of resolutions. The first addressed a resolution directing publication of a notice of meeting and intent to adopt bond ordinance O-23-07 in connection with Grant County, New Mexico, general obligations bonds, series 2023.

Mark Valenzuela introduced himself and said he is “with Bosque Advisors, your financial advisor. This is the start of the process for the general obligation bond. The voters approved $8 million and this is the first part of up to $4 million, with $2 million each for the two questions on the approved ballot. It is up to you on how you will use the funding in the first issuance. In September we will talk about the ordinance itself. As you know your 2014 bonds are paying off this year, the last payment. You might ask, why are we not going for a larger amount. We are bounded by the promise not to increase the tax rate. So we will issue $2 to $3 million in order to keep that commitment not to increase the property tax rate. And the other consideration is that interest rates remain elevated in the short term. You’re probably making a lot of money on your investments right now, but from a debt perspective you would be paying that higher interest rate on the full $8 million if you were to issue it right now.”

District 1 Commissioner and Chair Chris Ponce clarified: “So what we are voting on today is to put out the announcement of the meeting and hearing on the ordinance.”

District 5 Commissioner Harry Browne said it sounded kind of vague on how much “we are going to issue this time.”

Valenzuela said it depends on the readiness of projects. “It looks like a little over $2 million of transportation projects are ready to go.”

County Manager Charlene Webb said: “We have been unable to find funding for the Hamilton Bridge project, so this seemed like the logical place to go. We are working on the engineering and are ready to go, but we don’t have the money. We are also working on facility needs, but they aren’t ready yet. I will have the list ready when we discuss the ordinance, but right now, the bond needs to be for transportation. We have plenty of needs, but we’re waiting until they are ready before we sell bonds to fund them. That bridge and other bridges need significant repairs. Jason (Lockett, grounds and facilities maintenance supervisor) will have estimates and designs for facilities improvements.”

Browne asked if the county planned to sell just the amount needed for the projects or might the ordinance give authority to go up to the $4 million.

Valenzuela deflected to Luis Carrasco of Rodey Law firm, county bond counsel, to answer.

Carrasco said: “We have a month out for whatever maximum you want to put on the ordinance. I expect it will be up to $4 million and that would be the maximum you could issue. If we get to $4 million, and we need more, it would require another ordinance, for example for another $4 million up to the total $8 million.”

Browne asked if there were a downside to approve the $8 million and trust the manager to issue whatever is required.

Carrasco said the only downside would be the cost of issuance, which might increase with the increase in the number of issuances.

Browne noted he appreciated the answer, but his question was if there were any downside to approving the full $8 million at once, but only issuing it when needed so as not to raise the mil levy.

Carrasco said there was no downside if it includes the authority and the stipulation not to exceed the tax rate for residents by not issuing the amount at high interest rates. “You do have four years after the authorization of the bond by the voters to do the issuance.”

Valenzuela said it’s partly a question about the length of the bond ordinance and the possibility of multiple issuances. “The reason we chose the $4 million is to give you and the county manager the flexibility to do the transportation and facility improvements. The financial situation is not raising the tax rate. That’s why we suggested the $4 million at this time and then we would come back in a year or two for the rest of it. But what is the legal life of an ordinance and the possibility of making multiple issuances out of the same ordinance?”

Carrasco said: “In answer to the second question, you can do multiple issuances. The first part is when you are using the authorization portion, that’s only good for 120 days. If it were beyond the 120 days, we would have to come back for authorization for any amount to proceed forward, so there is a limited time on that ordinance.”

Edwards asked: “Setting aside the 120 days of authorization, what about selling the pieces? Would that lock in the interest rate for the whole $8 million or just as the pieces are sold?”

Valenzuela said the interest rate would lock in when the piece is sold. “If rates go down, you could get out from under the higher rate.”

Commissioners approved the resolution as presented.

The final article will include the discussion around the second ordinance and commissioner reports.

To read the prior article, please visit https://www.grantcountybeat.com/news/news-articles/80076-grant-county-commission-holds-special-meeting-082223 

Content on the Beat

WARNING: All articles and photos with a byline or photo credit are copyrighted to the author or photographer. You may not use any information found within the articles without asking permission AND giving attribution to the source. Photos can be requested and may incur a nominal fee for use personally or commercially.

Disclaimer: If you find errors in articles not written by the Beat team but sent to us from other content providers, please contact the writer, not the Beat. For example, obituaries are always provided by the funeral home or a family member. We can fix errors, but please give details on where the error is so we can find it. News releases from government and non-profit entities are posted generally without change, except for legal notices, which incur a small charge.

NOTE: If an article does not have a byline, it was written by someone not affiliated with the Beat and then sent to the Beat for posting.

Images: We have received complaints about large images blocking parts of other articles. If you encounter this problem, click on the title of the article you want to read and it will take you to that article's page, which shows only that article without any intruders. 

New Columnists: The Beat continues to bring you new columnists. And check out the old faithfuls who continue to provide content.

Newsletter: If you opt in to the Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates option above this to the right, you will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.

Submitting to the Beat

Those new to providing news releases to the Beat are asked to please check out submission guidelines at https://www.grantcountybeat.com/about/submissions. They are for your information to make life easier on the readers, as well as for the editor.

Advertising: Don't forget to tell advertisers that you saw their ads on the Beat.

Classifieds: We have changed Classifieds to a simpler option. Check periodically to see if any new ones have popped up. Send your information to editor@grantcountybeat.com and we will post it as soon as we can. Instructions and prices are on the page.

Editor's Notes

It has come to this editor's attention that people are sending information to the Grant County Beat Facebook page. Please be aware that the editor does not regularly monitor the page. If you have items you want to send to the editor, please send them to editor@grantcountybeat.com. Thanks!

Here for YOU: Consider the Beat your DAILY newspaper for up-to-date information about Grant County. It's at your fingertips! One Click to Local News. Thanks for your support for and your readership of Grant County's online news source—www.grantcountybeat.com

Feel free to notify editor@grantcountybeat.com if you notice any technical problems on the site. Your convenience is my desire for the Beat.  The Beat totally appreciates its readers and subscribers!  

Compliance: Because you are an esteemed member of The Grant County Beat readership, be assured that we at the Beat continue to do everything we can to be in full compliance with GDPR and pertinent US law, so that the information you have chosen to give to us cannot be compromised. 