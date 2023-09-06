MIMBRES, NM, Sept. 6, 2023 – Late Tuesday afternoon, the Black Mountain Lookout reported visible smoke on the Turkey Fire in the Pinos Altos Range on the edge of the Gila Wilderness. Due to precipitation over the last several weeks, the Turkey Fire has shown very little activity. The fire started July 22 and is estimated at 5,220 acres.
With the recent rise in temperatures and drier conditions, the Turkey Fire is showing slow growth on the east side of the Goose Lake Area and producing smoke visible from Gila and Cliff. Similar fire behavior is expected to continue until significant moisture falls in the area.
Thursday, fire personnel will staff Signal Peak Lookout, and firefighters will access the area east of the Turkey Fire via utility vehicle to assess fire behavior and check growth. With hunting season underway, the public is asked to exercise caution if going into the Goose Lake area.
