By Roger Lanse

A Silver City Police Department officer who was patrolling the Silver High School football field at about 9:34 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, observed a disturbance in front of the concession stand.

According to an SCPD incident report, as this officer was talking to one party consisting of two female juveniles, one stated she was scared because "a transgender was trying to fight her." The officer noticed she was looking at another juvenile being interviewed by a second officer. That juvenile, who the officer knew from past encounters, was born a male but identified as a female. The female juvenile the first officer was talking to identified the transgender juvenile as the one who was trying to fight her.

The officer observed and heard the Silver High School Athletic Director tell a group of students they needed to leave. The transgender juvenile ran around the field, the report stated, and then toward the female juvenile stating he was trying to fight somebody. The report said the officer prevented the transgender juvenile from reaching the female juvenile. The transgender juvenile was placed in handcuffs and later released to his guardian on a juvenile citation for criminal trespassing, and resisting, evading, or obstructing a peace officer.

SHS personnel advised they would take disciplinary action regarding the two female juveniles involved in the disturbance.