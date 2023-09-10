Grant County Rolling Stones annual Gem and Mineral Show 090223

The Grant County Rolling Stones Society held its 38th annual Gem and Mineral Show from Sept. 1- 3 at the Grant County Veterans Memorial Business and Conference Center. The event featured everything from rooms full of various rocks and stones to field trips, demonstrations and various vendors, including ones selling food and jewelry.

Lisa DeBussy and Beverly Bean at the bakery table selling lots of goodies

At the Grant County Rolling Stones Gem and Mineral Society table answering questions

Items from the Zuhl Museum at NMSU in Las Cruces

An overview of the main exhibit hall of the show

Tammy McMuhinney helping in place of Ron Kellner

Geodes on display

Marcia Hefner with a carefully beaded bust she spent many hours on

Amazonite from Madagascar by Kurt Easthouse of Back in Time Minerals

Andy Anderson doing a demonstration of polishing cabochons

Desert Designs of Las Cruces represented by Brian and Susan Abbott

Raven's Den work by Lisa Rush

Working hard to break open a rock to expose a geode

Maercy Canas is excited to show the geode she bought and watched be cracked open

Black Hal Trading's John Searcy showing a necklace with opal inlaid in turquoise

Also at Black Hat Trading a box full of pieces of calico pyrite for sale

Youssef Hourourou showing minerals from Morocco

Rolling Stones volunteer Brigitte Stewart helping Will Coyle, 9, take a spin of the wheel to win a prize

Danielle Waian-Muniz and Wade Stone create designs at the Future Forge table.

Giant Kaleidoscope at the Future Forge table.

One of the designs used to show kaleidoscopic images

The photographic result of the turning of the previous design at the back of the kaleidoscope

Another room of minerals and other exhibits

Diana Gray with one of her bag designs. This was her last one until she made more.

And another appropriate message for the day

Silent auction items

One of the hallway exhibits

