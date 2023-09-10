Photos by Mary Alice Murphy
The Grant County Rolling Stones Society held its 38th annual Gem and Mineral Show from Sept. 1- 3 at the Grant County Veterans Memorial Business and Conference Center. The event featured everything from rooms full of various rocks and stones to field trips, demonstrations and various vendors, including ones selling food and jewelry.
Lisa DeBussy and Beverly Bean at the bakery table selling lots of goodies
At the Grant County Rolling Stones Gem and Mineral Society table answering questions
Items from the Zuhl Museum at NMSU in Las Cruces
An overview of the main exhibit hall of the show
Tammy McMuhinney helping in place of Ron Kellner
Geodes on display
Marcia Hefner with a carefully beaded bust she spent many hours on
Amazonite from Madagascar by Kurt Easthouse of Back in Time Minerals
Andy Anderson doing a demonstration of polishing cabochons
Desert Designs of Las Cruces represented by Brian and Susan Abbott
Raven's Den work by Lisa Rush
Working hard to break open a rock to expose a geode
Maercy Canas is excited to show the geode she bought and watched be cracked open
Black Hal Trading's John Searcy showing a necklace with opal inlaid in turquoise
Also at Black Hat Trading a box full of pieces of calico pyrite for sale
Youssef Hourourou showing minerals from Morocco
Rolling Stones volunteer Brigitte Stewart helping Will Coyle, 9, take a spin of the wheel to win a prize
Danielle Waian-Muniz and Wade Stone create designs at the Future Forge table.
Giant Kaleidoscope at the Future Forge table.
One of the designs used to show kaleidoscopic images
The photographic result of the turning of the previous design at the back of the kaleidoscope
Another room of minerals and other exhibits
Diana Gray with one of her bag designs. This was her last one until she made more.
And another appropriate message for the day
Silent auction items
One of the hallway exhibits