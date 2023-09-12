By Roger Lanse

The Silver City Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 1000 block of N. Corbin Street at about 6:04 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. According to SCFD Fire Investigator Eloy Vasquez, the fire started in a bedroom where a lit candle on a dresser may have fallen over. A person working on a vehicle outside the home smelled burning plastic and tried to extinguish the flames but was unsuccessful, Vasquez said. Although the fire was principally limited to the bedroom of the two-bedroom mobile home, heavy smoke, fire, and water damage to the rest of the dwelling deemed it unsafe and the occupants were displaced.

Two engines and a brush truck from SCFD were brought to the fire and water was available from a nearby hydrant at 11th and Corbin streets, Vasquez stated. One firefighter was treated for exhaustion and heat stroke by Gila Regional Medical Center EMS and was released on scene for duty.

The fire was extinguished and mop-up completed by about 8:30 p.m., Vasquez said.

The fire was deemed to be unintentional or accidental. No citations were issued.

The Silver City Police Department and the New Mexico State Police assisted with traffic control.

The owner of the mobile home has yet to be confirmed.