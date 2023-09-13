WNMU hosts a retrospective of Cecil Howard's 68-year art career at McCray Callery 090723

Photos and article by Mary Alice Murphy

[Editor's Note: A slideshow of his work on exhibit is below the Read More.]

Cecil Howard, who served as an art professor at Western New Mexico University, told the Beat that when he was in high school, no art courses were offered. "But one of my teachers liked art and knew I was interested in it. She helped me get a piece of stone from a quarry. Her husband was a gravestone carver, and he loaned some of his tools to me." One of the photos shows the first carving he made.

IMG_7963 WNMU Hosts Cecil Howard Retrospective of his 68-year art career to date 090723 IMG_7956 One of Howard's first works - a window IMG_7958copy Cecil Howard self-portrait 1961 IMG_7959copy Howard self-portrait 1991 IMG_7960 Howard's first sculpture done in high school IMG_7961 Untitled - 2023 IMG_7964 Some of the visitors to the show IMG_7967 Welded Steel - "Black Sulphur" - 1968 IMG_7969 Dreaming in the Uffizzi 2001 IMG_7970 Sun Grown and Sweet White Onions 2018 IMG_7972 IMG_7974 Visitors in another portion of the gallery IMG_7975 Italy influenced 1991 Staza della Segnatura, third part of a tryptych, which won the Governor's Award and is on exhibit at the Governor's Gallery in Santa Fe IMG_7976 Visitors in the McCray Gallery looking at Howard's paintings and sculptures IMG_7979 Robin and Alex Oheltree talk with Marilyn Howard, Cecil's wife IMG_7981 Mike Lane and Cecil Howard chat IMG_7985 Cecil's family, from left, his daughter-in-law Alice and son Japeth, Marilyn, Cecil and their daughter Ana IMG_7998 Juniper and copper "Eagle" from the Sudie Kennedy collection IMG_7999 Cecil, retired art professor and former Expressive Arts Department chair, with current department chair Michael Metcalf IMG_8006 Silver City artist Jean-Robert Beffort talks to Cecil IMG_8016 Faye McCalmont, who got the retrospective in process before she retired, and Cecil

Because of the vast variety of media used in his art work, the Beat asked Howard if there were any medium he had never used.

"I never did any print-making professionally, only in college," Howard replied. "I also did not teach jewelry, photography or print-making. I taught almost everything else, including art appreciation."

His wife, Marilyn, said she tried to get him interested in print-making, but he didn't want to do it. "So, I did it instead. I liked doing it."