WNMU hosts Cecil Howard's 68-year art career to date 090723

Category: Front Page News Front Page News
Published: 13 September 2023 13 September 2023

img 7963WNMU hosts a retrospective of Cecil Howard's 68-year art career at McCray Callery 090723

Photos and article by Mary Alice Murphy

[Editor's Note: A slideshow of his work on exhibit is below the Read More.]

Cecil Howard, who served as an art professor at Western New Mexico University, told the Beat that when he was in high school, no art courses were offered. "But one of my teachers liked art and knew I was interested in it. She helped me get a piece of stone from a quarry. Her husband was a gravestone carver, and he loaned some of his tools to me." One of the photos shows the first carving he made.

IMG_7963

WNMU Hosts Cecil Howard Retrospective of his 68-year art career to date 090723

IMG_7956

One of Howard's first works - a window

IMG_7958copy

Cecil Howard self-portrait 1961

IMG_7959copy

Howard self-portrait 1991

IMG_7960

Howard's first sculpture done in high school

IMG_7961

Untitled - 2023

IMG_7964

Some of the visitors to the show

IMG_7967

Welded Steel - "Black Sulphur" - 1968

IMG_7969

Dreaming in the Uffizzi 2001

IMG_7970

Sun Grown and Sweet White Onions 2018

IMG_7972
IMG_7974

Visitors in another portion of the gallery

IMG_7975

Italy influenced 1991 Staza della Segnatura, third part of a tryptych, which won the Governor's Award and is on exhibit at the Governor's Gallery in Santa Fe

IMG_7976

Visitors in the McCray Gallery looking at Howard's paintings and sculptures

IMG_7979

Robin and Alex Oheltree talk with Marilyn Howard, Cecil's wife

IMG_7981

Mike Lane and Cecil Howard chat

IMG_7985

Cecil's family, from left, his daughter-in-law Alice and son Japeth, Marilyn, Cecil and their daughter Ana

IMG_7998

Juniper and copper "Eagle" from the Sudie Kennedy collection

IMG_7999

Cecil, retired art professor and former Expressive Arts Department chair, with current department chair Michael Metcalf

IMG_8006

Silver City artist Jean-Robert Beffort talks to Cecil

IMG_8016

Faye McCalmont, who got the retrospective in process before she retired, and Cecil

previous arrow
next arrow

Because of the vast variety of media used in his art work, the Beat asked Howard if there were any medium he had never used.

"I never did any print-making professionally, only in college," Howard replied. "I also did not teach jewelry, photography or print-making. I taught almost everything else, including art appreciation."

His wife, Marilyn, said she tried to get him interested in print-making, but he didn't want to do it. "So, I did it instead. I liked doing it."

Content on the Beat

WARNING: All articles and photos with a byline or photo credit are copyrighted to the author or photographer. You may not use any information found within the articles without asking permission AND giving attribution to the source. Photos can be requested and may incur a nominal fee for use personally or commercially.

Disclaimer: If you find errors in articles not written by the Beat team but sent to us from other content providers, please contact the writer, not the Beat. For example, obituaries are always provided by the funeral home or a family member. We can fix errors, but please give details on where the error is so we can find it. News releases from government and non-profit entities are posted generally without change, except for legal notices, which incur a small charge.

NOTE: If an article does not have a byline, it was written by someone not affiliated with the Beat and then sent to the Beat for posting.

Images: We have received complaints about large images blocking parts of other articles. If you encounter this problem, click on the title of the article you want to read and it will take you to that article's page, which shows only that article without any intruders. 

New Columnists: The Beat continues to bring you new columnists. And check out the old faithfuls who continue to provide content.

Newsletter: If you opt in to the Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates option above this to the right, you will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.

Submitting to the Beat

Those new to providing news releases to the Beat are asked to please check out submission guidelines at https://www.grantcountybeat.com/about/submissions. They are for your information to make life easier on the readers, as well as for the editor.

Advertising: Don't forget to tell advertisers that you saw their ads on the Beat.

Classifieds: We have changed Classifieds to a simpler option. Check periodically to see if any new ones have popped up. Send your information to editor@grantcountybeat.com and we will post it as soon as we can. Instructions and prices are on the page.

Editor's Notes

It has come to this editor's attention that people are sending information to the Grant County Beat Facebook page. Please be aware that the editor does not regularly monitor the page. If you have items you want to send to the editor, please send them to editor@grantcountybeat.com. Thanks!

Here for YOU: Consider the Beat your DAILY newspaper for up-to-date information about Grant County. It's at your fingertips! One Click to Local News. Thanks for your support for and your readership of Grant County's online news source—www.grantcountybeat.com

Feel free to notify editor@grantcountybeat.com if you notice any technical problems on the site. Your convenience is my desire for the Beat.  The Beat totally appreciates its readers and subscribers!  

Compliance: Because you are an esteemed member of The Grant County Beat readership, be assured that we at the Beat continue to do everything we can to be in full compliance with GDPR and pertinent US law, so that the information you have chosen to give to us cannot be compromised. 