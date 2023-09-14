By Roger Lanse
On Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, at about 8:57 p.m., a Silver City Police Department officer responded to an attempted robbery call that took place at 1011 Hudson Street about 20 minutes earlier. According to an SCPD incident report, the officer made contact at the SCPD station with a 29-year-old male who advised he had been jogging in the area of Market and Black streets, when a male on a bicycle stopped him, pointed a bright light at his face and said, "Silver City Police. Get on the ground and empty the contents out of your pockets."
As the light, presumably from a flashlight the victim said, was on his face he could not determine if the assailant was a police officer or not but did as the attacker ordered. The thug then stated, as the light was on the victim's face, "Oh, f***. Wrong person," and rode off quickly on his bike.
Multiple officers, the report stated, attempted to locate the mugger, who has been charged with impersonating an officer and robbery, but were not successful. A heavy patrol was set up in the southwest area of the town and surrounding area.