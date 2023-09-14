By Roger Lanse

The Grant County Regional Dispatch Authority advised the Silver City Police Department of a reported robbery which occurred around 4:41 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, near Pizza Hut off W. Highway 180. GCRDA stated a juvenile male was inside Pizza Hut crying and asking someone to call the cops.

The responding officer, according to an SCPD incident report, noted the male child's left cheek was red and his nose was bleeding. The victim told the officer he had an argument earlier with another kid on the bus and was on his way to Family Dollar to buy his brother a birthday gift. When he got there, the child said, an adult male got out of a black car and asked if he knew the child he had had the argument with. The victim stated, "Yes, he did," and the man slapped him in the face.

The 11-year-old victim said he saw the man take his bike, and the child ran to Pizza Hut for help. The bicycle has been described as blue with stickers.

The victim was seen by EMS personnel, and the officer and the child's mother were advised other than the cheek and nosebleed, no major injuries were observed.

The unknown perpetrator has been charged with strong-arm robbery.