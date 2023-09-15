Grant County Commission holds work session 0912223 part 1

Category: Front Page News Front Page News
Published: 15 September 2023 15 September 2023

[Editor’s Note: This is the first in a series of articles on the Grant County Commission work session on Sept. 12, 2023. This begins with a discussion on newly received property tax rates.]

By Mary Alice Murphy

At the Sept. 14, 2023 Grant County Commission work session, Deputy Assessor Raul Turrieta said he had received from the state of New Mexico the 2023 property tax rate in mills. “It looks just fine. Looking at the increases, in Bayard it increases by 2 mills because of the construction bond for Cobre Consolidated Schools. In 1 In and 1 Out, they are pretty much the same, with residential slightly up and commercial the same.”

With no questions, the commissioners went into county reports, with the first report given by Detention Center Administrator Joseph Andazola. He reported two new officers in training, with three officer openings, but he had interviewed five for the vacant positions. “We hired Dezinae Salas to fill the presumptive eligibility position. She started Monday, Sept. 11, 2023. She was in training yesterday and we plan to bring her to introduce her when she is comfortable in the position.”

On detention center population, he said Aug. 31 saw 67 detainees in the facility, with the average daily population in August at 86.

In the R.I.S.E. program, Andazola reported 11 participants August, with five in the facility and six in the community.

Future projects for the Detention Center include implementation of the field training program (FTO) for all staff. “We got an officer out of state Corrections, and he will serve as FTO officer. Ninety percent of our staff is pretty brand new, so we will look at daily observation reports, so they use what they learned in the classroom in their daily duties. We want to be more prepared when accreditation comes around.

“Because of the hard water, we get mildew, so we will also begin resealing and painting of shower areas in all pods and areas of the facility,” Andazola continued. “In past years along about October, our population drops into the 60s, even 50s and 40s, so we are hoping to see drops in population, so we can close down pods for maintenance work.”

He noted the Heroes Campaign begins this month, and it runs until the end of November. “I appreciate (County Manager) Charlene Webb for letting us participate in that. We have Lt. Rios and Officer Dustin Gnader participating. They will go to Albuquerque to particpate. We will do a media blitz to explain what they do and some of the difficulties of the job. I think it is a great opportunity to bring awareness of the job and address some of the misconceptions. It’s also a great recruiting tool. I thank the county staff for helping us keep our staffing levels up, so we are almost fully staffed.”

“We mentioned last month a portable modular building that we are looking at,” Andazola said. We looked at the one that is empty in Hachita. It’s pretty much brand new, so we are looking for funding to get it transported here to use with RISE and some of our other programs. I will work out the details with Charlene and Linda (Vasquez, financial officer).”

He said he has been named to serve on the New Mexico Adult Detention Standards Council, which will meet Sept. 13, 2023 and he will participate in the development of standards for accreditation. “I will learn a lot as we work toward our own accreditation. Next week we have the accreditation audit with Roadrunner Medical Services. If all goes well, I will schedule a meeting with Charlene to discuss accreditation. We are also working on our 5-year plan.”

District 1 Commissioner and Chair Chris Ponce said he had a comment and a hint. “I appreciate what you’re doing with the Heroes Campaign. Maybe other departments can follow your lead.”

The next report came from Planning Director Randy Hernandez, who listed all the current projects.

They include:

Arenas Valley Road (Design): Preliminary/Final design in progress, with scheduled completion October 2023. (funded by Colonias, $302K) Entire Road, 2.56 Miles
• Bataan Park Veterans Memorial Access Road: Village granted
preliminary approval. Easement area has been staked, pending
approval from County to get an easement plat and then agreement between the County and the Village. (County Funds)
• Bataan Park Veterans Memorial Walking Path: Design near 50% completion. (Governor Allocation, $300K)
• Courthouse Needs Assessment: NCA Architects contracted to begin assessment. (County Funds)
• Crum Road (Design): Pending grant/loan agreement. Readiness to Proceed, with items due by October 31. (Colonias)
• Fleming Tank Road Improvements: Currently out to bid. Bids due Sept. 15. Flood prevention project to make improvements to two low water crossings. (NMDOT, $688K)
• Franks Road (Design): Pending grant/loan agreement. Readiness to Proceed items due by October 31. (Colonias)
• Little Walnut Road Phase 1 (Const.): Construction began on July 31 and will continue through December 2023. At 20% completion (Colonias,$2.2M), fromTrail Ridge to Tanglewood Circle.
• North Hurley Road Phase 3 (Const.): Pending grant/loan
agreement. Readiness to Proceed items due by October 31. (Colonias)
• Truck Bypass Road (Const.): Construction set to start on September 18, 2023. Road closure for through traffic. Conducted extensive public notice efforts. (NMDOT, $3.5M)
Old Detention Center Brownfields Project: NMED/County to begin cleanup phase. We are awaiting the sub-grant agreement (NMED)

For future projects, Hernandez noted the Hamilton Bridge replacement project was not funded through a New Mexico Department of Transportation project fund application for $3.57 million, nor was the Ridge Road Phase II construction, for which we applied for $2.2 million, “so we will look for other funding.”

“We haven’t heard on the DFA (Department of Finance and Administration) economic recovery funding for mineral and energy development communities, which is still in review for the Conference Center computer lab and audio/visual equipment for a total of $100,000, nor have we heard on the acquisition of a public safety building for $600,000,” Hernandez said. “We hope to hear within the next month or so.

“In good news, we were awarded DFA federal grant matching funds for the EWP (emergency watershed protection) project match of $1.14 million,” he continued. “And we were awarded DFA Black Fire recovery funds of $1 million, which we will use for Hamilton Bridge design and acequias assistance.”

He noted he had three action items on the agenda, one for the ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) request from WNM Communications for $1 million for broadband/wireless improvements to Fierro and Pinos Altos; a DFA agreement for federal grant matching funds of $1.14 million for match assistance for the EWP award and a DFA agreement for the Black Range Fire recovery funding.”

Hernandez said he would also be participating at the State Fair for the New Mexico Counties Gathering of Counties on Sept. 14.

The next article will continue with county reports.

Content on the Beat

WARNING: All articles and photos with a byline or photo credit are copyrighted to the author or photographer. You may not use any information found within the articles without asking permission AND giving attribution to the source. Photos can be requested and may incur a nominal fee for use personally or commercially.

Disclaimer: If you find errors in articles not written by the Beat team but sent to us from other content providers, please contact the writer, not the Beat. For example, obituaries are always provided by the funeral home or a family member. We can fix errors, but please give details on where the error is so we can find it. News releases from government and non-profit entities are posted generally without change, except for legal notices, which incur a small charge.

NOTE: If an article does not have a byline, it was written by someone not affiliated with the Beat and then sent to the Beat for posting.

Images: We have received complaints about large images blocking parts of other articles. If you encounter this problem, click on the title of the article you want to read and it will take you to that article's page, which shows only that article without any intruders. 

New Columnists: The Beat continues to bring you new columnists. And check out the old faithfuls who continue to provide content.

Newsletter: If you opt in to the Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates option above this to the right, you will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.

Submitting to the Beat

Those new to providing news releases to the Beat are asked to please check out submission guidelines at https://www.grantcountybeat.com/about/submissions. They are for your information to make life easier on the readers, as well as for the editor.

Advertising: Don't forget to tell advertisers that you saw their ads on the Beat.

Classifieds: We have changed Classifieds to a simpler option. Check periodically to see if any new ones have popped up. Send your information to editor@grantcountybeat.com and we will post it as soon as we can. Instructions and prices are on the page.

Editor's Notes

It has come to this editor's attention that people are sending information to the Grant County Beat Facebook page. Please be aware that the editor does not regularly monitor the page. If you have items you want to send to the editor, please send them to editor@grantcountybeat.com. Thanks!

Here for YOU: Consider the Beat your DAILY newspaper for up-to-date information about Grant County. It's at your fingertips! One Click to Local News. Thanks for your support for and your readership of Grant County's online news source—www.grantcountybeat.com

Feel free to notify editor@grantcountybeat.com if you notice any technical problems on the site. Your convenience is my desire for the Beat.  The Beat totally appreciates its readers and subscribers!  

Compliance: Because you are an esteemed member of The Grant County Beat readership, be assured that we at the Beat continue to do everything we can to be in full compliance with GDPR and pertinent US law, so that the information you have chosen to give to us cannot be compromised. 