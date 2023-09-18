Youth Mural Program dedicates three murals 091623

Category: Front Page News Front Page News
Published: 18 September 2023 18 September 2023

Photos and article by Mary Alice Murphy

[Editor's Note: Due to a loss of our favorite slideshow component, I am having to place the slideshow below the Read More, so it does not infringe on the article in the second column. I am frustrated as heck, but my webmaster is working on a solution. Thank you for your patience! I'm working on mine!]

The Youth Mural Program dedication on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2023, began at the MainStreet Plaza by the restroom, which was the first mural completed of the three to be dedicated.

Youth Mural Program Organizer Diana Ingalls Leyba said the project began when Charmeine Wait served as Silver City MainStreet director. "She wanted a decorated restroom. We decided that tile was the best medium and local artist, Zoe Wolfe, led the project, with Carol Brady and Teja Clark helping."

Wolfe said: "It was nice to work on one focused on clay. Especially because it was dimensional and wrapped around the building. I had an amazing team of young women. The biggest challenge for me was learning their names."

She read off the list. The team consisted of Katrina Estrada, Julene Jaegers, Mia Estrada, Michaela Roacho, Keana Heurta, and Kaleena Reiter.

Ingalls-Leyba gave credit to Sygyzy tiles for providing the tiles for the project and said the project was funded through a grant secured by the Silver City MainStreet Project. It chose as its subject matter the riparian areas just below the plaza.

IMG_8018

The restroom at the Main Street Plaza, has received a Youth Mural Program mural all around the building.

IMG_8019

Part of the mural at the bottom of this side

IMG_8020

Another portion of the tile mural on the same side

IMG_8022

Youth Mural Program organizer Diana Ingalls Leyba points out parts. Center is one of the artists, Kaleena Reiter and at right, facilitating artist Zoe Wolfe

IMG_8024

One side

IMG_8025

A third side

IMG_8031

And the fourth side

IMG_8032

The second mural dedicated on Sept. 16, 2023, was on the back of the Oasis building.

IMG_8036

Former WNMU art professor Jennifer Douglass talked about this mural. Center is one of the art students, Laurel Edwards, and at right is Ingalls Leyba.

IMG_8039

A closeup of a detail of the mural on the Oasis building.

IMG_8040

In the Big Ditch a third mural decorates the walls and the bottom of the College Street Bridge.

IMG_8041

More murals in the Big Ditch

IMG_8042

Part of this mural involved adding mosaic tiles to the low wall.

IMG_8043

The stream side of the low wall with Water Is Life on top.

IMG_8045

Water is Life in Spanish

IMG_8046

And Water is Life in Apache

IMG_8048

This portion of the mural is behind a fence because people were camping beneath it.

IMG_8049

The other side of the bottom of the College Street Bridge

IMG_8052

More mural painting on the bottom of the bridge

IMG_8055

And another portion of the wall in the Big Ditch.

previous arrow
next arrow

The second dedication was a painted mural on the back of the Oasis building, which featured rich riparian areas. Western New Mexico University painting professor Jennifer Douglass, who had a three-year contract with the university, facilitated the project, assisted by Ericka Burleigh and Jess DeMoss. WNMU art students Jasper Eyrich-Bingham, Laurel Edwards, Raven Meyers, Charlee Alexander, and Cate Howard and Aldo Leopold Charter School's Youth Conservation Corps (YCC) mural crew of Emma Blanco, Marin Farley, and Mia Riley painted the wall. This project was funded by the Town of Silver City.

Douglass said: "I asked my students if they wanted to participate in this project. They said: 'Yes.' Many of them had very little artistic experience. What Diana did was make them actual artists. The students did the research for the project, by talking to the biology department and going out to the Mimbres River to learn about the fish, the plants, the wildlife and the endangered species. We spent three hours every Wednesday designing the painting and doing the painting. It was the Painting 1 Class and some more advanced students. The camaraderie was great. We completed the work in the summer of 2022. We got an award for the painting and the project. "

"It is not my mural," Douglass continued. "It is theirs. They learned to use color and perspective and more focus and less focus.They painted the wall."

The final mural dedication of the day began near Lion's Park and ended under the College Street Bridge. Ingalls Leyba and Jess DeMoss led this project with help from Erika Burleigh, Teja Clark, and Sylvia Myers. The project addressed issues of way-finding and brightened the San Vicente Trail. Youth artists included Marin Farley, Evangelica Matinez-Munez, Makiah Grandino, Gusset Baker, Katherine Shaw, Mia Estrada, Micah Jo Heurta, Mauri Nelson, Meliani Diaz-Urbina, Deidranee Abeyta, Dakota Arnold,Aaron Asburn, Junior Casaus, Alicia, Garcia, Ella Jameson, Makayla Jaurequi, Alicia Martinez, Dominic Rasmussen, Nadia Vasquez, Eleo Warner, Dara Werner-Raiter, Samuel Castello, Kyra Floyd, Kristopher Glover, Isaac Younger-Titus, Katlyn Arroyo, Dakota, Montenegro, Madisyn Montez, Zev River, Mia Riley, Emma Blanco,and Devyn Prest. This project was funded through a grant secured by the Silver City Main Street Project and Aldo Leopold Charter School's YCC Mural Crew.

The artists spent about three weeks creating the multi-faceted and multi-location mural over about three weeks last summer.

DeMoss pointed out a fence with a mural behind it as the spectators walked the trail. "There was no fence before we painted it, but we had to put in the fence to keep people from building their shelters under the bridge. The way finding signs help anyone traveling the trail. The low wall was covered with mosaic tiles left over from previous projects."

The third mural also uses riparian areas for the subject matter.

To a question, Ingalls Leyba, who has led the program since its inception, said the first mural was created by the Youth Mural Program in 2003.

Content on the Beat

WARNING: All articles and photos with a byline or photo credit are copyrighted to the author or photographer. You may not use any information found within the articles without asking permission AND giving attribution to the source. Photos can be requested and may incur a nominal fee for use personally or commercially.

Disclaimer: If you find errors in articles not written by the Beat team but sent to us from other content providers, please contact the writer, not the Beat. For example, obituaries are always provided by the funeral home or a family member. We can fix errors, but please give details on where the error is so we can find it. News releases from government and non-profit entities are posted generally without change, except for legal notices, which incur a small charge.

NOTE: If an article does not have a byline, it was written by someone not affiliated with the Beat and then sent to the Beat for posting.

Images: We have received complaints about large images blocking parts of other articles. If you encounter this problem, click on the title of the article you want to read and it will take you to that article's page, which shows only that article without any intruders. 

New Columnists: The Beat continues to bring you new columnists. And check out the old faithfuls who continue to provide content.

Newsletter: If you opt in to the Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates option above this to the right, you will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.

Submitting to the Beat

Those new to providing news releases to the Beat are asked to please check out submission guidelines at https://www.grantcountybeat.com/about/submissions. They are for your information to make life easier on the readers, as well as for the editor.

Advertising: Don't forget to tell advertisers that you saw their ads on the Beat.

Classifieds: We have changed Classifieds to a simpler option. Check periodically to see if any new ones have popped up. Send your information to editor@grantcountybeat.com and we will post it as soon as we can. Instructions and prices are on the page.

Editor's Notes

It has come to this editor's attention that people are sending information to the Grant County Beat Facebook page. Please be aware that the editor does not regularly monitor the page. If you have items you want to send to the editor, please send them to editor@grantcountybeat.com. Thanks!

Here for YOU: Consider the Beat your DAILY newspaper for up-to-date information about Grant County. It's at your fingertips! One Click to Local News. Thanks for your support for and your readership of Grant County's online news source—www.grantcountybeat.com

Feel free to notify editor@grantcountybeat.com if you notice any technical problems on the site. Your convenience is my desire for the Beat.  The Beat totally appreciates its readers and subscribers!  

Compliance: Because you are an esteemed member of The Grant County Beat readership, be assured that we at the Beat continue to do everything we can to be in full compliance with GDPR and pertinent US law, so that the information you have chosen to give to us cannot be compromised. 