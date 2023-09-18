Photos and article by Mary Alice Murphy
[Editor's Note: the photo essay is after the Read More.]
The Community Partnership for Children hosted a successful event on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023 at Bataan Park. Taking over most of the park, the organization had vendors and information booths in the park pavilion and an EMS helicopter landed in the field.
Kids of all ages, as well as adults, traveled a trail around the park and often threw with great glee, a non-toxic color paint powder on one another. The volleyball court had players, and a raffle gave away bikes, scooters and other gifts. The culmination of the event was on one of the playing fields where a giant foam machine shot out great puffs of green foam on kids frolicking in and tossing the foam bits all over one another. Every participant had colorful clothes and hair by the end of the event.
Ila Duffy and Jordyn Martinez with their colorful shirts
The Silver High School Soccer team poses as some of the players release red powder
Grant County Commissioner and GRMC EMS Director Eloy Medina got hit with several colors
Medina got hit from the side, too.
Tierra Kiefy, SHS women's soccer coach, seems to have received mostly red color so far.
SHS women's soccer team lets the color fly
Vendors and information booths set up inside the Bataan Park Pavilion
Las Divas of Santa Clara baked a whole bunch of goodies. This photographer recommends the lemon bars!
Sarah Peterson paints Zakira Baca's face
Samantha Armstrong and Lillian Connelly show off their multi-colored shirts.
The Native Air medical helicopter came in for a landing on the field
The help on the field
Even the roads and sidewalks got covered with color.
A foam machine drew kids that wanted to roll in the foam and throw it around. The foam was green
Whee!
That telephone camera probably got foamed
The foam party was the grand finale for the day.