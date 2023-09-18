Community Partnership for Children hosted a ColorFun Run 091623

Category: Front Page News Front Page News
Published: 18 September 2023 18 September 2023

Photos and article by Mary Alice Murphy

[Editor's Note: the photo essay is after the Read More.]

The Community Partnership for Children hosted a successful event on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023 at Bataan Park. Taking over most of the park, the organization had vendors and information booths in the park pavilion and an EMS helicopter landed  in the field.

Kids of all ages, as well as adults, traveled a trail around the park and often threw with great glee, a non-toxic color paint powder on one another. The volleyball court had players, and a raffle gave away bikes, scooters and other gifts. The culmination of the event was on one of the playing fields where a giant foam machine shot out great puffs of green foam on kids frolicking in and tossing the foam bits all over one another. Every participant had colorful clothes and hair by the end of the event.

IMG_8064

Ila Duffy and Jordyn Martinez with their colorful shirts

IMG_8076

The Silver High School Soccer team poses as some of the players release red powder

IMG_8082

Grant County Commissioner and GRMC EMS Director Eloy Medina got hit with several colors

IMG_8085

Medina got hit from the side, too.

IMG_8087

Tierra Kiefy, SHS women's soccer coach, seems to have received mostly red color so far.

IMG_8091

SHS women's soccer team lets the color fly

IMG_8093

Vendors and information booths set up inside the Bataan Park Pavilion

IMG_8095

Las Divas of Santa Clara baked a whole bunch of goodies. This photographer recommends the lemon bars!

IMG_8099

Sarah Peterson paints Zakira Baca's face

IMG_8104

Samantha Armstrong and Lillian Connelly show off their multi-colored shirts.

IMG_8108

The Native Air medical helicopter came in for a landing on the field

IMG_8112

The help on the field

IMG_8109

Even the roads and sidewalks got covered with color.

IMG_8116

A foam machine drew kids that wanted to roll in the foam and throw it around. The foam was green

IMG_8130

Whee!

IMG_8132

That telephone camera probably got foamed

IMG_8139

The foam party was the grand finale for the day.

