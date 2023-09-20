By Lynn Janes

The Cobre Consolidated Schools held a board meeting at on August 28, 2023. Board members in attendance included Gabriella Begay, Gilbert Guadiana, and David Terrazas. Acting superintendent Michael Koury also attended.

Action items

The board approved the agenda and meeting minutes from August 14, 2023.

The board approved the agreement with New Mexico Department of Transportation and Cobre Schools to extend the first phase of the Central Elementary School drainage project. They need an environmental certification to move forward with the project.

The board tabled the first reading of the amended board policies. Guadiana said it had not been posted on the website and the public made aware before.

The finance committee reviewed the bills and approved them.

Board members reports.

Terrazas said he and Guadiana had attended the Southwest Regional Education meeting in Deming and it had been very informative. He encouraged everyone one on the board that when local trainings become available, they should take advantage of them.

Guadiana said the meeting had centered on chapter 22, school board business. They had provided a lot of documentation and commented, "It was a good opportunity."

Begay didn't have anything to report but she had gone to the volleyball game at Snell Middle School with La Plata Middle School.

Superintendent's report

Koury turned over the update for the bond projects to Lisa Walton, director of operations. The painting at San Lorenzo would be done in a few days. They had to find a new contractor for the batting cages and found Desert Bear who will be installing them for $24,484.69. Snell Middle School and Bayard Elementary will have the cameras installed in the next few weeks. The turf at Hurley would be fixed in a few weeks. "These are the only outstanding projects left."

The school has been learning to take over the upkeep of the golf course. In the past they had asked the city to share the upkeep but had not heard anything from them. Begay wanted to recognize the residents that had been doing it.

Koury said the district had received three donations for football at Cobre. In and Out Lube, $500, Moose Lodge, $2,500, and Elks Lodge, $400.

Public Input

Richard Hernandez addressed the board and wanted to know why his bids for landscaping had not been reviewed. He said he had done landscaping for them before and the schools had been happy with the job he had done. He said he had called, and no one has returned his calls. Begay explained the procurement process to him. He said he understood the process. Guadiana asked him to be put on the agenda for the next meeting so they could discuss the matter.

The board went into executive session to have legal counsel update and advise them regarding the status of the investigation of complaints against the superintendent and the superintendent's employment status. They would also be discussing the hiring, promotion, dismissal, etc. of the employees of the interim superintendent.

The board came back after approximately thirty minutes and said no action had taken place.

Adjourned