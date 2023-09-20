Cobre to get batting cages

Category: Front Page News Front Page News
Published: 20 September 2023 20 September 2023

By Lynn Janes

The Cobre Consolidated Schools held a board meeting at on August 28, 2023. Board members in attendance included Gabriella Begay, Gilbert Guadiana, and David Terrazas. Acting superintendent Michael Koury also attended.

Action items

The board approved the agenda and meeting minutes from August 14, 2023.

The board approved the agreement with New Mexico Department of Transportation and Cobre Schools to extend the first phase of the Central Elementary School drainage project. They need an environmental certification to move forward with the project.

The board tabled the first reading of the amended board policies. Guadiana said it had not been posted on the website and the public made aware before.

The finance committee reviewed the bills and approved them.

Board members reports.

Terrazas said he and Guadiana had attended the Southwest Regional Education meeting in Deming and it had been very informative. He encouraged everyone one on the board that when local trainings become available, they should take advantage of them.

Guadiana said the meeting had centered on chapter 22, school board business. They had provided a lot of documentation and commented, "It was a good opportunity."

Begay didn't have anything to report but she had gone to the volleyball game at Snell Middle School with La Plata Middle School.

Superintendent's report

Koury turned over the update for the bond projects to Lisa Walton, director of operations. The painting at San Lorenzo would be done in a few days. They had to find a new contractor for the batting cages and found Desert Bear who will be installing them for $24,484.69. Snell Middle School and Bayard Elementary will have the cameras installed in the next few weeks. The turf at Hurley would be fixed in a few weeks. "These are the only outstanding projects left."

The school has been learning to take over the upkeep of the golf course. In the past they had asked the city to share the upkeep but had not heard anything from them. Begay wanted to recognize the residents that had been doing it.

Koury said the district had received three donations for football at Cobre. In and Out Lube, $500, Moose Lodge, $2,500, and Elks Lodge, $400.

Public Input

Richard Hernandez addressed the board and wanted to know why his bids for landscaping had not been reviewed. He said he had done landscaping for them before and the schools had been happy with the job he had done. He said he had called, and no one has returned his calls. Begay explained the procurement process to him. He said he understood the process. Guadiana asked him to be put on the agenda for the next meeting so they could discuss the matter.

The board went into executive session to have legal counsel update and advise them regarding the status of the investigation of complaints against the superintendent and the superintendent's employment status. They would also be discussing the hiring, promotion, dismissal, etc. of the employees of the interim superintendent.

The board came back after approximately thirty minutes and said no action had taken place.

Adjourned

Content on the Beat

WARNING: All articles and photos with a byline or photo credit are copyrighted to the author or photographer. You may not use any information found within the articles without asking permission AND giving attribution to the source. Photos can be requested and may incur a nominal fee for use personally or commercially.

Disclaimer: If you find errors in articles not written by the Beat team but sent to us from other content providers, please contact the writer, not the Beat. For example, obituaries are always provided by the funeral home or a family member. We can fix errors, but please give details on where the error is so we can find it. News releases from government and non-profit entities are posted generally without change, except for legal notices, which incur a small charge.

NOTE: If an article does not have a byline, it was written by someone not affiliated with the Beat and then sent to the Beat for posting.

Images: We have received complaints about large images blocking parts of other articles. If you encounter this problem, click on the title of the article you want to read and it will take you to that article's page, which shows only that article without any intruders. 

New Columnists: The Beat continues to bring you new columnists. And check out the old faithfuls who continue to provide content.

Newsletter: If you opt in to the Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates option above this to the right, you will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.

Submitting to the Beat

Those new to providing news releases to the Beat are asked to please check out submission guidelines at https://www.grantcountybeat.com/about/submissions. They are for your information to make life easier on the readers, as well as for the editor.

Advertising: Don't forget to tell advertisers that you saw their ads on the Beat.

Classifieds: We have changed Classifieds to a simpler option. Check periodically to see if any new ones have popped up. Send your information to editor@grantcountybeat.com and we will post it as soon as we can. Instructions and prices are on the page.

Editor's Notes

It has come to this editor's attention that people are sending information to the Grant County Beat Facebook page. Please be aware that the editor does not regularly monitor the page. If you have items you want to send to the editor, please send them to editor@grantcountybeat.com. Thanks!

Here for YOU: Consider the Beat your DAILY newspaper for up-to-date information about Grant County. It's at your fingertips! One Click to Local News. Thanks for your support for and your readership of Grant County's online news source—www.grantcountybeat.com

Feel free to notify editor@grantcountybeat.com if you notice any technical problems on the site. Your convenience is my desire for the Beat.  The Beat totally appreciates its readers and subscribers!  

Compliance: Because you are an esteemed member of The Grant County Beat readership, be assured that we at the Beat continue to do everything we can to be in full compliance with GDPR and pertinent US law, so that the information you have chosen to give to us cannot be compromised. 