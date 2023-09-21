Grant County Commission work session 091223 and regular meeting 091423 part 4

Category: Front Page News Front Page News
Published: 21 September 2023 21 September 2023

[Editor's Note: This is part 4 of a series of articles on the Grant County Commission work session on Sept. 12, 2023 and the regular meeting on Sept. 14, 2023.. This article continues with the review of the regular meeting agenda at the work session. This article begins with a hearing and action on the bond sale issuance at the regular meeting and goes into recognitions and a presentation.]

img 7008Appraiser Associate Denisha Lucero received the certificate of 10 years of county service from Assessor Misty Trujillo.
img 7009Corre Caminos Manager Kim Dominguez recognizes Patricia Graziano for 10 years service as a driver.

Photos and article by Mary Alice Murphy

In the review of the Sept. 14, 2023 regular meeting agenda, County Manager Charlene Webb noted the hearing on the bond sale. [Editor's Note: The discussion at the work session was covered in part 3 of this series, with the link at the bottom of this article.]

At the regular meeting, commissioners heard from County Financial Advisor Mark Valenzuela. He explained that this bond sale is the first tranche of $2 million from last year's voter-approved $8 million in bond sales. "We chose $2 million this time to ensure over the next 12-15 years that the property tax rates do not increase. We hope to come back next year to issue another $2 million, but we want to make sure to keep the tax rates steady. I know the manager has plenty of projects ready to go.

"We just came out of bond rating communications, and Moody's which rated this bond transaction and the county itself, affirmed the current county rating of A2 and eliminated what was an negative outlook on the bond rating, which is very positive, so we are very pleased," Valenzuela continued. "Congratulations to your county manager for taking you through that conversation and to you for the way you have managed the county. Going into the conversations we were getting indications that the agencies were considering downgrading the county, so I'm very pleased with how that came together. I know you had a long discussion on Tuesday, but I'm happy to answer any questions."

No one else testified, so a vote was taken close the hearing. With no discussion, commissioners approved the ordinance.

In public input at the regular meeting, commissioners heard from Kurt Albershardt, a telecommunications engineer, questioning the need for money to be put toward wireless broadband expansion in Pinos Altos. "I have three decades of experience, so I have a couple of comments on the broadband design deployment and infrastructure building and the proposed broadband subsidies to be decided at this meeting. At first, I thought it was proposing taking fiber to homes in Pinos Altos, which I think would be a great idea, but I understand it would be prohibitively expensive. Technically, I think fiber to Fierro is a great proposal, and I support that. The proposal to deliver services to Pinos Altos involves putting a tower at the VFD (volunteer fire department), where there are a large amount of trees. The problem in Pinos Altos for broadband providers, including WNM Communications, with providing wireless service to residents from existing locations on the upper mountain and on the lower mountain is really the trees. The lower frequencies that can penetrate the trees are better from above than from lower down. Someone, I don't know if it's WNM, has constructed a 5G tower on the upper mountain, which has service that will cover Pinos Altos. I don't know what speeds or what prices, but that infrastructure is already in place and presumably paid for. As an engineer, I'm not sure that putting a tower at the fire station is going to provide much. My perspective is that it's a worse location than the upper mountain for most houses in Pinos Altos, so I'm not sure about that. It may be a good proposal, but I would need to see more details."

Steve Mitchell of Buckhorn said he wasn't going to speak, but "I really want to thank some people. I learned that the state has approved some funding for repairing the track and field at the school in Cliff I met with Mrs. (Jenean) Garney (Cliff School principal) and also talked to Mr. (William) Hawkins (Silver Consolidation Schools superintendent) out at the fairgrounds. Mrs. Garner has some ideas about what needs to be done, and Mr. Hawkins said he would love to see some bleachers. I also met with some school board members. Out at the fairgrounds we have some bleachers that aren't used most of the year. I thought I would ask the county if the bleachers over by the FFA area could be put on a trailer and moved to the school. We could use them at the school in the spring and summer when the school needs them and then bring them back in the fall for the fair. I've had positive feedback, but I don't know what the next step is to work out the details, but it would benefit the whole community. The school has expressed that it has a welding club that would like to take on the project of making the trailer. I want to thank all the people who were involved."

Webb continued with the review of the regular meeting agenda and said the presentations would recognize two county staff members, each for 10 years of service to the county.

The first was to Denisha Lucero, who started out spending three years in the manager's officer and since has served as an appraiser associate in the Assessor's Office.

At the regular meeting, Assessor Misty Trujillo said she respected Lucero as an employee. "She is the manufactured-home assessor. It is not an easy position. She works with title companies as well as the residents. She will give 110 percent and go above and beyond helping the property owners. Denisha is a New Mexico certified appraiser, which is a huge accomplishment by itself and shows her work ethic. I just want her to know we all appreciate her in the assessor's office and we hope she sticks with us until retirement."

The second presentation recognized Patricia Graziano for 10 years serving Corre Caminos as a driver. Corre Caminos Manager Kim Dominguez said Graziano "has been with us for 10 years, always interesting and sometimes challenging years, especially during the pandemic when she kept on driving without hesitation. We can always count on Patsy to show up with 30 minutes notice to cover shifts. She has driven with failing a/c without complaint. She always walks through the door with a smile in the morning. Patsy's an invaluable member of our team, so thank you, and here's to another 10."

The presentation came from Ty Bays, Grant Soil and Water Conservation District board member. He requested the county pass a resolution addressing the noxious weeds issue. "We passed a resolution at our August meeting, which we presented to you for your consideration. We passed this resolution somewhat out of frustration with the New Mexico Department of Transportation. We are seeking cooperation with the Department of Transportation. We have a grant and the capability to control noxious weeds. We have worked with the NM DOT to control these noxious weeds. Of late, we seem to have miscommunications with the NMDOT, and maybe it's because of new faces and new roles at the department. Our intent is to bring up this topic, because these noxious weeds are a concern. There are places in Montana that have been taken off the tax rolls because of noxious weeds. We have had bad Dalmatian toadflax and Russian star thistle and a multitude of others. We know where they are; we have identified them. We've in the past worked with NMDOT. It's important for us to work with the DOT, because as they move equipment and do mowing, that's how the weeds get spread. Recently we had a patch that resurfaced on 180 near the Bypass Road that we thought we had had taken care of. We were working with DOT to take care of it and then they went and mowed it. We are concerned that the seed is now being spread wherever they are mowing. To make it clear this is not just a farmer-rancher issue, these weeds are also noxious to our wildlife. They can take over our native flora and devastate our wildlife habitat as well.

"We are not asking for money from the Commission," Bays continued. "We are asking for you to pass this resolution or a similar one with the same intent. We intend to also present this to the New Mexico Conservation Board, which is our state organization for our conservation districts. We may also seek some legislation, maybe a line item, to make sure the Department of Transportation is working with the soil and water conservation districts or on their own to control these noxious weeds. Unless we work together cooperatively, we will not be able to control them."

District 5 Commissioner Harry Browne said he believed the resolution Bays has presented was directed at the conservation districts, "so I drafted a resolution that reflects our perspective as the county. I will share it with you, Mr. Bays, and it should be in all the commissioner mailboxes. Overall, I totally support the intent. I can't see anything wrong with intergovernmental cooperation and addressing noxious weeds is a high value. I'm in support in general. We just have to work out the details."

District 3 Commissioner Alicia Edwards echoed the support. "I briefly looked at the resolution Commissioner Browne drafted, and I believe it strengthens the county's support."

Webb said it could be put on a special meeting agenda at the end of the month or the October meeting.

District 1 Commissioner and Chair Chris Ponce said it's also a statewide issue.

Bays confirmed that and said in Luna County, they have some big issues. "You can see the African rue on the sides of the highway leaving Deming especially on the road to Hatch. Again, they mow that and the seeds get in the mower and wherever that mower goes, it is planting more seeds."

Ponce asked Webb to send the conservation district resolution and Commissioner Browne's version to New Mexico Counties, "so we can have a discussion at the end of the month."

Webb agreed.

The next article will begin with proclamations.

For previous articles, please visit https://www.grantcountybeat.com/news/news-articles/80266-grant-county-commission-holds-work-session-0912223-part-1 ; https://www.grantcountybeat.com/news/news-articles/80291-grant-county-commission-work-session-091223-part-2 ; and
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/news/news-articles/80329-grant-county-commission-work-session-091223-and-regular-meeting-part-3 .

Content on the Beat

WARNING: All articles and photos with a byline or photo credit are copyrighted to the author or photographer. You may not use any information found within the articles without asking permission AND giving attribution to the source. Photos can be requested and may incur a nominal fee for use personally or commercially.

Disclaimer: If you find errors in articles not written by the Beat team but sent to us from other content providers, please contact the writer, not the Beat. For example, obituaries are always provided by the funeral home or a family member. We can fix errors, but please give details on where the error is so we can find it. News releases from government and non-profit entities are posted generally without change, except for legal notices, which incur a small charge.

NOTE: If an article does not have a byline, it was written by someone not affiliated with the Beat and then sent to the Beat for posting.

Images: We have received complaints about large images blocking parts of other articles. If you encounter this problem, click on the title of the article you want to read and it will take you to that article's page, which shows only that article without any intruders. 

New Columnists: The Beat continues to bring you new columnists. And check out the old faithfuls who continue to provide content.

Newsletter: If you opt in to the Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates option above this to the right, you will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.

Submitting to the Beat

Those new to providing news releases to the Beat are asked to please check out submission guidelines at https://www.grantcountybeat.com/about/submissions. They are for your information to make life easier on the readers, as well as for the editor.

Advertising: Don't forget to tell advertisers that you saw their ads on the Beat.

Classifieds: We have changed Classifieds to a simpler option. Check periodically to see if any new ones have popped up. Send your information to editor@grantcountybeat.com and we will post it as soon as we can. Instructions and prices are on the page.

Editor's Notes

It has come to this editor's attention that people are sending information to the Grant County Beat Facebook page. Please be aware that the editor does not regularly monitor the page. If you have items you want to send to the editor, please send them to editor@grantcountybeat.com. Thanks!

Here for YOU: Consider the Beat your DAILY newspaper for up-to-date information about Grant County. It's at your fingertips! One Click to Local News. Thanks for your support for and your readership of Grant County's online news source—www.grantcountybeat.com

Feel free to notify editor@grantcountybeat.com if you notice any technical problems on the site. Your convenience is my desire for the Beat.  The Beat totally appreciates its readers and subscribers!  

Compliance: Because you are an esteemed member of The Grant County Beat readership, be assured that we at the Beat continue to do everything we can to be in full compliance with GDPR and pertinent US law, so that the information you have chosen to give to us cannot be compromised. 