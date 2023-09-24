Photos and Videos and article by Lynn Janes

[Editor's Note: Photos and videos at the bottom of the article. And apologies for all the problems in getting it posted! Please be patient; the files are large.]

Saturday September 23, 2023, the 6th Annual Buddy Walk took place at Gough Park at noon. The Knights of Columbus also held a car show at the same time.

Many people showed up to cheer on individuals with Down syndrome. They also came to see the Knights of Columbus car show.

The car show had not only vintage cars and trucks but some newer models.

If you want more information on down syndrome and the buddy walk you can contact NDSS (National Down Syndrome Society) at https://ndss.org/ . The organization empowers individuals with Down syndrome and their families by policy changes, information engaging with local communities, and shifting perceptions.