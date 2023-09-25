By Roger Lanse
On Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, at about 12:19 p.m. a Silver City Police Department officer contacted a 29-year-old female at Penny Park, who told the officer she was at the park for her child's therapy. According to a SCPD incident report, the victim stated when she left her vehicle with her child, she didn't notice the rear passenger door was left open.
After the therapy session, approximately an hour later, she returned to her vehicle to find the contents of the center console removed and scattered. Also missing, the victim said, was her and her child's lunch comprised of two $7 dollar burritos.
The victim said she noticed there was an older male on a bicycle watching her and another male who was shirtless and tattooed. The officer stated he attempted to locate the two males but was unable to track them down.