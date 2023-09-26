Grant County Fair Wrapup

Photos and article by Mary Alice Murphy

The 2023 Grant County Fair 2023, as always, featured students who had spent many hours and days over the past year feeding, grooming and keeping their animals and birds healthy. It took place from Wednesday, Sept 20 through Sunday, Sept. 24.

IMG_8141.jpg

Three turkeys

IMG_8142.jpg

Colton Bloomfield holding a chicken

IMG_8148.jpg

Big black rabbit

IMG_8149.jpg

Sleeping pig

IMG_8150.jpg

Nosy pigs

IMG_8151.jpg

Relaxed pig

IMG_8154.jpg

Cale Golden washing his pig Peppa

IMG_8156.jpg

"I'm a mess."

IMG_8157.jpg

Resting steer

IMG_8158.jpg

"Not our best sides"

IMG_8160.jpg

Roman Burchett and Riley Vermillion wash their steers, including Winnie the Moo, in front.

IMG_8163.jpg

More bovines

IMG_8164.jpg

Goats posing

IMG_8165.jpg

"Aren't I pretty?"

IMG_8166.jpg

Whatcha need?

Whatcha need?

IMG_8168.jpg

Defintitely a nosy goat

IMG_8170.jpg

Raely Mounyo with Buttercup, her grand champion sheep. "I also got a showmanship award and I'm only 8!"

IMG_8171.jpg

Corn dogs, Yum!

IMG_8172.jpg

Overview of vendors in one direction

IMG_8173.jpg

Overview of vendors the other direction

IMG_8174.jpg

The 4-H exhibit inside the Exhibit Hall

IMG_8175.jpg

4-H exhibit winners

IMG_8176.jpg

Kay Wood looking for her niece's work

IMG_8178.jpg

Some of the student artwork

IMG_8179.jpg

More student artwork

IMG_8180.jpg

Indoor sweepstake winners

IMG_8182.jpg

The not yet open carnival behind the exhibit hall

IMG_8184.jpg

Copper Cowbelle Vivian Myers sold the most license plates

IMG_8188.jpg

An appropriate T-shirt for the day worn by a Cowbelle

IMG_8192.jpg

Winning pumpkins

IMG_8193.jpg

Visitors peruse the indoor exhibits

IMG_8195.jpg

A winning art piece

IMG_8197.jpg

Winning hand created knives and handles

IMG_8198.jpg

Another student artwork - El Grito Headstart Classroom #6

IMG_8199.jpg

Silver High School artists' work

IMG_8200.jpg

Winning vegetables

IMG_8203.jpg

The quilt show

IMG_8205.jpg

The sweepstakes oil paining winner by Ron Lamb

IMG_8207.jpg

A painting by Leslie Crumley

IMG_8208.jpg

Boys and Moonana photo

images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Grant-County-Fair-092323/IMG_8209_copy.jpg

Jude Casco and Jackie Gallagher, two of the creators of Quilts of Valor they present to veterans

IMG_8214.jpg

Jace Guerrero, 3, toots the horn of the passing train pointed out by his dad Josh Guerrero

IMG_8219.jpg

Don Fell promotes the Silver City, NM Gila Gobblers of the National Wild Turkey Federation

The awards for their efforts took place early afternoon on its penultimate day, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, right before the sale of the winning animals. Awards range from the obvious grand and reserve champions of each category, but they also include ones such as showmanship, which is a skill itself and practical ones such as clean barn, that is taking care of where your animal sleeps and eats during the fair. Several individuals also received recognition. The Beat doesn't want to leave any out, but one of note recognized Dr. John Wenzel for 30 years of announcing at the Grant County Fair.

The Fair is not all hard work, although a lot of hard work culminates there. A carnival was on site, rodeos took place, and the Yarbrough Band brought everybody together Friday and Saturday evenings.

