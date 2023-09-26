Photos and article by Mary Alice Murphy
The 2023 Grant County Fair 2023, as always, featured students who had spent many hours and days over the past year feeding, grooming and keeping their animals and birds healthy. It took place from Wednesday, Sept 20 through Sunday, Sept. 24.
Three turkeys
Colton Bloomfield holding a chicken
Big black rabbit
Sleeping pig
Nosy pigs
Relaxed pig
Cale Golden washing his pig Peppa
"I'm a mess."
Resting steer
"Not our best sides"
Roman Burchett and Riley Vermillion wash their steers, including Winnie the Moo, in front.
More bovines
Goats posing
"Aren't I pretty?"
Whatcha need?
Defintitely a nosy goat
Raely Mounyo with Buttercup, her grand champion sheep. "I also got a showmanship award and I'm only 8!"
Corn dogs, Yum!
Overview of vendors in one direction
Overview of vendors the other direction
The 4-H exhibit inside the Exhibit Hall
4-H exhibit winners
Kay Wood looking for her niece's work
Some of the student artwork
More student artwork
Indoor sweepstake winners
The not yet open carnival behind the exhibit hall
Copper Cowbelle Vivian Myers sold the most license plates
An appropriate T-shirt for the day worn by a Cowbelle
Winning pumpkins
Visitors peruse the indoor exhibits
A winning art piece
Winning hand created knives and handles
Another student artwork - El Grito Headstart Classroom #6
Silver High School artists' work
Winning vegetables
The quilt show
The sweepstakes oil paining winner by Ron Lamb
A painting by Leslie Crumley
Boys and Moonana photo
Jude Casco and Jackie Gallagher, two of the creators of Quilts of Valor they present to veterans
Jace Guerrero, 3, toots the horn of the passing train pointed out by his dad Josh Guerrero
Don Fell promotes the Silver City, NM Gila Gobblers of the National Wild Turkey Federation
The awards for their efforts took place early afternoon on its penultimate day, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, right before the sale of the winning animals. Awards range from the obvious grand and reserve champions of each category, but they also include ones such as showmanship, which is a skill itself and practical ones such as clean barn, that is taking care of where your animal sleeps and eats during the fair. Several individuals also received recognition. The Beat doesn't want to leave any out, but one of note recognized Dr. John Wenzel for 30 years of announcing at the Grant County Fair.
The Fair is not all hard work, although a lot of hard work culminates there. A carnival was on site, rodeos took place, and the Yarbrough Band brought everybody together Friday and Saturday evenings.