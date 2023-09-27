By Lynn Janes

The town of Bayard held a work session and regular meeting September 11, 2023. Attendance included Mayor Chon Fierro and councilors Eloy Medina, Frances Gonzales, Eloy Gonzales, and Jose Diaz. The work session allows the council time to ask questions about items on the agenda and discuss them.

Frances Gonzales asked how many animals they euthanized at the shelter and what that cost has been.

Diaz wanted to know if they would be getting new trash bins and Gabriel Ramos, city clerk, said it had been part of the contract. Also, the council wanted to make sure they would still be doing the community clean up twice a year with the large bins.

Police Chief Hector Carrillo had three applicants for the animal control officer / code enforcement positions and had interviewed two of them. Diaz wanted to make sure they had been made aware they would have to do crosswalk duty as well. Carrillo said they would be started out at $16.50 an hour. He added that they have been in the process of obtaining an agreement with Cobre for $30 an hour reimbursement for the crosswalk duties.

Ramos wanted two volunteers to talk about the increase in wages for the notary and certifications. Diaz would like to see the policy revised and has addressed it the past two meetings. He had mentioned getting with the employees with notary certification and agree on terms of a lump sum. Ramos said, "It is a tough decision, but the council needs to come to an agreement."

The council started the regular meeting and approved the agenda

Public input

Jesus Perez, a resident, addressed the council with concerns of a neighboring house. He had called the health department with concerns of mold. The house also has rats and skunks that have taken over and the skunks have sprayed his dogs. Stray cats have been going in and out of the structure and it smells like mildew. The structure does not have a roof. He said he has talked to the mayor, previous chiefs, and councilors several times and nothing has gotten done. Joe Ramirez suggested he attend the planning and zoning meeting.

Councilors approved the consent agenda that included minutes from August 28, 2023, accounts payable report, library report, Carrillo attending organized retail crime conference and use of force report writing in Albuquerque. It also included training in Truth or Consequences for officers Trevor Jensen and Anthony Macias.

Old business

The council tabled the discussion and approval of the solid waste contract due to lack of signatures.

New business

The council approved the appointment of Eloy Medina as Mayor Pro tem.

The council approved keeping the secretary, as is for planning and zoning. Joe Ramirez attended the meeting on behalf of Mark Richard. He said the committee wanted to see some changes made to the neglect / vacancy ordinance. They had found some problems with timing dates and will be submitting those change requests. They had requested a staff secretary to do the minutes but commented that Frances Gonzales had been doing a great job. Richard felt they would be taken more seriously if they had a secretary. Fierro asked if Gonzales had been elected to be secretary and she said she had. Ramos recommended that the council not assign a secretary from city staff. Diaz pointed out that she had been there just to be a liaison and should take a step back and someone else on the committee should take the minutes. Ramirez said they needed more volunteers.

The council approved the service agreement with Lexipol Master Service. This has to do with public safety policy.

Action for personnel

The council approved having a committee to go over the notary increases. Ramos had wanted two volunteers to serve on a committee to decide what should be done for the increases in notaries wages and future certifications. Frances Gonzales and Diaz volunteered to be on the committee.

Department head reports.

Louis Gomez, assistant fire chief, wanted to know how to handle background checks for the volunteer fire department. Carrillo said he could do that and asked the council if he could do that for the fire department.

Ramos said the employees have been doing great and maintenance has stayed busy. He had gotten very positive feedback on the police department and fire department. He asked the council how they wanted to handle the employees with covid. Diaz said they would need to use annual sick leave. Medina said, "If you are exposed you need to have a mask on." The welcome to Bayard sign near Snell Middle School will be coming down soon. Medina said instead of putting money into a new sign there he would like to see that go to the welcome sign near Blakes LotaBurger. Fierro said DOT (Department of Transportation) didn't want anything else there. Medina wanted a veteran's memorial or plaque to recognize veterans.

Ramos asked the council to consider changing the leave policy to allow employees to carry over more than 120 annual leave hours. The council asked it to be put on the next agenda.

Mayor and councilors reports

Eloy Gonzales said he had attended the municipal league conference and had a great experience. They exchanged many ideas, and he looked forward to the next one.

Medina asked if a resident wants a copy of the vacant building ordinance where could they find one. It could be found at city hall. Medina said he had heard many compliments about the fire department.

Frances Gonzales said they would be having a housing meeting coming up on Thursday at 4:00 pm. The director of housing had said to her that the ex-fire chief had gone to her and asked why she reported him to the council, and he was upset. The next planning and zoning meeting will be September 21, 2023, at city hall.

Diaz announced they would be having a bingo fundraiser for the beautification committee on September 24, 2023, and October 21, 2023. They will also have the annual Trunk or Treat Candy Drop on October 29, 2023.

Fierro said he has been very happy at how well and quickly the maintenance department has handled water leaks, he also expressed happiness with the police department. He and Ramos had eet with Bruce Ashburn, PNM, to see what they could do to help with grants. They also have a meeting coming up with Chino Mines to see about funding for the Mine Mill Hall renovations.

Next regular meeting will be held September 25, 2023

Meeting adjourned.