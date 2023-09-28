By Roger Lanse
On Monday, Sept. 25, 2023, at about 10:21 a.m., a Bayard Police Department officer was asked by BPD Chief Hector Carrillo to go to the Orchard Street area and search for a man who had fled on foot and asking the officer to make a traffic stop on a red vehicle on Orchard Street.
According to a Bayard Magistrate Court criminal complaint, the officer made the traffic stop and found the driver to be Randy Medina, 46, of Bayard, who was known to the officer. Medina had an active warrant for his arrest. A search of Medina's person yielded a small glass bottle containing blue pills marked with an "M" and the number "30," which identify fentanyl, in his pants pocket. The pills were field tested showing presumed positive for fentanyl.
Medina was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and booked into the Grant County Detention Center. According to GCDC staff, he was released by Judge Grijalva the next day, Tuesday, Sept. 26, on unsecured bonds of $5,000 for the felony possession charge and $1,000 for the warrant.