By Roger Lanse

Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, at approximately 9:15 a.m., employees of the Chevron Snappy Mart in Bayard, called the Grant County Regional Dispatch Authority asking to have a female removed as she was bothering customers. When officers arrived, the female would not give her right name and said her birthday was in 1884, according to a BPD incident report. The officer issued her a criminal trespass warning and allowed her to leave.

Santa Clara Police Department Chief Lonnie Sandoval arrived and recognized the female. The officer advised from past experience he knew there was major health issues with the female and offered her a ride to Santa Clara, asking her to empty her pockets before she got in the patrol vehicle. The report stated the female did not empty her pockets completely and during a pat-down a glass pipe used for smoking methamphetamine and a metal pipe used for smoking marijuana was found.

Jordan Harmon, 28, of Santa Clara, was placed under arrest and taken to BPD for paperwork. After completion of the paperwork the officer went to get Harmon and in the process of unlocking her handcuffs, she was able to punch the officer in the face and aggressively attempt to attack him. The officer deployed his taser as she was coming at him, the report stated. Chief Sandoval assisted the officer in restraining Harmon and re-handcuffing her. She was transported to Gila Regional Medical Center for medical clearance and booked into the Grant County Detention Center on charges of battery upon a peace officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, and concealing identity. According to GCDC staff, Harmon is no longer in custody.