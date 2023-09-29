Santa Clara fills deputy clerk position

By Lynn Janes

The Village of Santa Clara held its regular meeting September 14, 2023. Mayor Richard Bauch called the meeting to order. Mayor Pro Tem Albert Esparza, trustees, Olga Amador, and Peter Erickson attended. Arnold Lopez didn't attend.

Mayor's report

Bauch said the Bellm Street project had been going well. He had worried that problems of getting materials and parts would hold it up the progression, but the contractors have been able to work around those problems. He said the splash park would be closing that next day.

New Business

The council approved a variance request for Olivia Castillo at 513 Aguila Street. Code allows for a fence up to four-feet tall. Castillo wanted to put in a five- to six-foot tall fence. The council discussed it for a while before the approval and as the property sits on a cul-de-sac the fence would not cause any traffic problem.

Resolutions

The council voted to table resolutions 2023-18-19-20. These had to do with the policies and procedures manual. Bauch apologized and said he was still making changes but would have them done before the next meeting and sent to the council to review before the meeting.

The council approved resolution 2023-21. This had to do with title six civil rights act compliance. Sheila Hudman, village administrator, said this needed to be done because the DOT (Department of Transportation) requires this for any funding. They will have to send a letter and list of employees. In the past this had to be done every five years and now it will be a yearly requirement to be eligible for grants.

The council approved resolution 2023-22. This had to do with the local government transportation fund hardship match waiver. The match fee requirement totaled $44,305.

Public comments

Tom Caddel said this would be the third time he came to the council to talk to them about potholes that needed to be fixed. He listed three places and said, "They are hard on people's cars and tires." He said they also cause traffic problems because of people trying to miss them. Bauch said a work order had been made for one of them but would note the others and have maintenance take care of them. Caddel said at least fill them in with dirt. He asked why they didn't go to other places for supplies to fix the water leaks and Bauch explained that only certain places had the parts and supplies needed, and not everyone had them.

Guillermo Andazola addressed the mayor and said he hated to see him go and that he had done a good job for the village. Bauch thanked him and said, "I could not have done it without a good staff and was blessed for their support, and we have all worked well together."

Hiring, raises, terminations, etc.

Bauch recommended the immediate end of employment for Fabian Lopez. He had abandoned a job and not been back to work for a week. The council approved the recommendation.

The deputy clerk position had been posted in house and Genevieve Estrada had applied and Bauch recommended her with the starting wage of $16 an hour. The council approved the recommendation.

Second regular meeting was set for Thursday September 28, 2023, at 6:00 pm but was later Cancelled

First regular meeting will take place Thursday October 12, 2023, at 3:00 pm

Meeting Adjourned

