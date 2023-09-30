Silver City residents ask the council for help

By Lynn Janes

The Silver City Town Council held a regular meeting September 26, 2023. Attendance to the meeting included Mayor Ken Ladner, council members included Jose Ray, Nicholas Prince, Guadalupe Cano, and Rudy Bencomo.

Council comments

Bencomo said he had been approached by someone concerned about the speeding at Hudson Bridge. He asked if they could put some police presence there. He had received some calls about an uptick on problems in the Southeast part of town. "I know we ask a lot, but the residents would like to see some police presence again." He had received an email from someone reporting a lot of trash around the little chapel on the hill (La Capilla). Bencomo said he had gone up there and filled up a black trash bag. The area has trash receptacles and asked that people use them.

Cano enjoyed the Buddy Walk and Car Show and wanted to congratulate everyone involved in putting it together. Recently at the last Silver School Board meeting she and Alex Brown, town manager, had received recognition for the partnership with the city. They had a lot of positive things to say about the town. She passed around the plaque.

On Friday September 29, 2023, the museum will open the Chihuahua Hill exhibit with all the oral histories of residents in the area. It has been worked on for a couple of years. In the past they always have an opening celebration but not for this one. "This is a special one for the Chicano community. This neighborhood is the oldest and should have had a special event."

The Grant County Community Health Council will be putting a survey together. Cano encouraged everyone to participate in it because it helps assess the needs of the community. It will be available online and paper copies will be around to fill out also.

On September 27, 2023, they will a community behavioral health services update organized by Dr. Teresa Arizaga will take place at the convention center. Cano encouraged people to attend.

Cano wanted to let everyone that could not afford legal advice and needed some help know about an upcoming law clinic put on by the Southwest New Mexico Bar Association. It will take place at the Global Resource Center October 20, 2023, from 10 am to 3 pm and will be first come first serve. The event will have lawyers there offering pro bono advice.

Cano said, "During election time, which is here, things tend to get ugly and that is unfortunate." Cano said she has been hearing rumors about her and the town council. She asked people to contact her directly. "I understand candidates can say what they want about whomever they want. If you hear rumors about me that seem a little weird, please reach out and ask me directly. I am an open book." She provided her phone number 575-590-2941. She hoped the rumors would stop and candidates would focus on their own qualities.

Ray wanted to make some comments about what both Bencomo and Cano had said. A lot of activity has happened at night at La Capilla, with a lot of partying and trash being left. Regarding the museum, he said they did call him and ask to borrow photos of him in the military, and he thought they had contacted others for the same thing.

Ray met with William Hawkins, Silver Schools superintendent, and asked him to see about getting some high school students to meet with the council and "let us know their ideas and what they would like to see happen in the town." Hawkins thought it was a great idea.

Prince said after the last meeting he got covid and asked everyone to do what they could not to get it. He asked people to go to vaccines.gov and get a list of vaccines that they can take and "on covid.gov you can get home tests. Do what you can to keep your community safe. CDC is offering a vaccine bridge program for people that do not have insurance."

He thanked code enforcement for their attention to the problems on Grant Street.

Prince announced that PNM would be giving a $9 credit on electric bills for the next 12 months to help. "I am glad to see that level of help."

Prince has expressed concern over the increasing cost of real estate in the area in the past. Large companies have been coming in and buying property. Recently Black Rock came into Truth or Consequences and bought up a huge amount of property. "This will not help our communities."

The Silver City Public Library will hold two events that Prince encouraged people to attend. One will addresst cyber security and keeping the youth safe and at the other the Attorney General will do a presentation on the current threats the community faces.

Public input

Laura Shane, a new resident and new business owner downtown, said she wanted to address them about mental illness and the effects on the community. She started out to do this for just herself but has talked with a lot of people facing the same problem. She had gone to the chamber luncheon and a woman had spoken about economic development and Shane had a question but had been passed over. On a recent day at her business, she had three encounters with people that had some problems. The first one seemed harmless but unstable. He had tried to steal something until she asked if he was going to pay. The second one had been wearing short shorts with a diaper underneath. She said she came from Lordsburg and clearly was under the influence of some drug. The other one that came in had been a little more intimidating. Another customer started to come in and then left. This person said they had just moved here. Shane questioned if these people have been getting the care they need or left to their own devices. "I plan to be here a long time but many more of days like that and my business will become online completely." She said when she talks to others, they say the town is hopeless and will just get worse. "We know when we are being pacified. What is the city doing to protect those with homes and those without? What is the city doing to promote economic development?"

Lydia Villegas, a resident on Corbin Street, said this was her second time speaking to the council. She agreed with Shane. In the month of August, they had patrols and the crime slowed down. In September they started with a fire and people have still been living in the structure. They have a bonfire every night. She said she had called the police, fire department, and code enforcement but has not gotten any help. "The police chief will not return my calls. I have done the chain of command, yet nothing happens." She asked why the patrols stopped. "I am a native here and I am tired of hearing I live in a war zone."

New business

The council approved a public celebration permit for two events on the same day and same liquor license on October 7, 2023. The events included Octoader Fest at 200 N Bullard from 2 pm to 11 pm and the Southwest Print Fiesta at 704 N Bullard 12 pm to 4 pm. The liquor license holder for both will be Little Toad Creek Brewery and Distillery.

The council approved bid 23/21-2 bid 2021 colonias water system improvements at Chloride Flats, north tank. Brown said they received three bids and recommended the council award the lowest one from D and R Tank Company for $506,770. He added the entire project would be covered by the grant.

Meeting adjourned.

