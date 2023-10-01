Photos by Mary Alice Murphy
Some of the purses up for auction
A vast variety of purses to auction
And still more to auction off
In a separate room were lots of nice purses at reasonable prices
Another table of inexpensive purses of all sizes and shapes
Pre-packaged lunches for everyone, with homemade chicken salad on a croissant, carrots, grapes and potato chips. Yum!
PEO Chapter BR chair Fiona Bailey served as master of ceremonies.
Taylor was the first model to show purses to the participants. Auctioneer Danna Stout is in back and assistant Ivy to the right.
Model Annie was second to show purses
Scholarship recipient and model Samantha loves hamming it up to show purses
Scholarship recipient Veronica also served as a model to show purses
Auctioneer Dana shows off the purse she just sold to herself, outbidding others.
Taylor made a deal that after the first purse that sold for more than $75, she would carry Ivy piggyback.
A bag handprinted by Artist Buck Burns brought in the most for the day.
Auctioneer Danna Stout volunteers to auction off purses to raise funds for PEO scholarships. PEO Chapter BR organized the auction on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. A total of 100 purses were auctioned off, with the two highest selling bags being a hand-painted one by local artist Buck Burns and the second one a verified Madame Millie bag with her book of clients inside.
In another room, participants could find reasonably priced bags for sale. A homemade chicken salad sandwich on croissant was pre-packaged with carrot sticks, grapes and potato chips. And one each table, a variety of delicious homemade cookies enticed the attendees.
Four models showed purses throughout the main room to all the participants. They included scholarship recipients Samantha and Veronica, along with Taylor and Annie.