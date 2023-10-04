[Editor's Note: This is part 1 of a multi-article series on the Grant County Commission special meeting on Sept. 26, 2023, which lasted almost three hours. This one begins with public input.]

By Mary Alice Murphy

Only three commissioners attended the Grant County Commission special meeting on Sept. 25, 2023, District 1 Commissioner and Chair Chris Ponce, District 4 Commissioner Billy Billings and District 5 Commissioner Harry Browne. Ponce noted that District 2 Commissioner Eloy Medina was called away on urgent business and District 3 Commissioner Alicia Edwards was unable to attend.

Brenna Brown was the only one to speak in public input. "I work with the Beginning Years Program as a home visitor here in Silver City. When we make visits with our families in our parks, we have seen a lot of dangers in our parks—paraphernalia, needles and other items that have been up inside the playground equipment. Our families, ourselves and especially our children could be in danger. Children pick up things and put them in their mouths. It seems like the parks are not being kept clean. This includes Penny Park, Gough Park and in the county, such as Bayard Community Park. These are the ones I've been to, but I've heard the other county parks aren't any better. We are concerned. There are also lots of cigarette butts. We want to make sure our children are safe."

The next item was a public hearing regarding the issuance of a liquor license by the New Mexico Regulation and Licensing Department Alcohol and Gaming Division. The applicant seeking a Restaurant A Liquor License is The Log Cabin LLC doing business ass The Log Cabin Restaurant in Mimbres by applicant Dana Galvan Luna.

No one testified, so, after closing the hearing, commissioners approved the license unanimously.

The meeting moved on to presentations.

The first came from Dr. Fred Fox, Gila Regional Medical Center Board of Trustees chair. "This is the first quarterly report from the new board. All the board members hit the ground running. We have had a steep learning curve, but it is a good board with various expertise. All are interested in the health and well being of our hospital and the overall community. The hospital is financially stable and we will hope that will continue. The hospital is experiencing a number of changes. Chief Financial Officer Patrick Banks is moving on, and Health Tech will put in an interim CFO. We have a new Chief Nursing Officer. Ron Green, a long-time employee of Gila Regional has stepped into the role. We interviewed three Chief Executive Officer candidates. Tomorrow night at our meeting we will discuss the candidates in executive session, and we hope to choose one."

Fox noted that the board had an opportunity to interview a pediatric physician candidate, Dr. Hare, who will begin at the hospital on Jan. 1, pending background checks and credentialing.

"We have a lot to learn as a board, and we attended training by the New Mexico Hospital Association," Fox continued. "We will be next educating ourselves on the critical access designation and its payment system. That has been crucial to our financial improvement. It was great to have Priscilla Lucero (Southwest New Mexico Council of Governments executive director) review our ICIP (infrastructure capital improvement plan) for state funding."

Fox said he submits items each week into the GRMC staff newsletter. "I've submitted interviews with the board members under Meet the Board and I will continue to submit articles."

Browne thanked Fox for the report. "I assume you will let us know if there is anything we can do. On the issue of recruitment, one of the issues we faced was the lack of adequate housing for candidates, and I'm curious if that continues to be an obstacle to recruitment."

Fox replied: "Yes, with the three CEO candidates we interviewed, they all toured the area looking at available housing. Yes, it is an issue and it is an issue with providers as well. I don't have any easy answers. It's just something we have to be aware of. There's a significant need for more providers. We have an aging group of providers, and in my opinion, we don't have enough primary care providers to serve our underserved and aging population. Housing for them will be an issue."

Browne thanked him for the report, and said he looked forward to the joint commission and board of trustees meeting.

In turn, Fox thanked the commissioners, who as the GRMC governing board, saved the hospital from folding. "As all of us are aware the hospital is critical to the care of this community. I, too, look forward to working with you and continuing to address the challenging future of health care nationally and locally."

Billings said: "Please pass on the the board our appreciation of the work you are doing, and maybe also for the relief you've given us. I think I can speak for all of us that we are thankful that you are all very well qualified and appreciate the direction you've continued."

Fox said he has been in the community for 36 years and wanted to give back. "But I want to say that the board is very motivated to keep up the hospital and hospital care for the community."

Ponce said: "I very much appreciate what you guys are doing, but I am throwing a few thing at you to look at. I'm happy to see Mr. Green brought in as chief nursing officer, but I would like to see a development plan for employees, so they can move up. We seem to be bringing in people from out-of-state. I want to see the local ones have a chance to move up. I also would like to see an infrastructure plan. It's an aging facility, and we want to know the problems. Another thing, this is a county-owned hospital, but the ambulance drivers don't get paid much. I know a lot of them have to deal with behavioral health issues. I would like to see the number of personnel in the transit area and their level of pay. I also know there was an old ambulance that wasn't being used. The Bayard Police Department had asked for it, and I've not heard anything about that. It should be an easy government to government transfer. I'd like to see that happen. We are a team and we help each other, so they can better serve their communities. I appreciate your help, and I have full confidence in the new board. I appreciate all your work."

Fox said he would bring the ambulance issue up to the administration, as he hadn't been aware of it. "We are also concerned about bringing up people within the organization. Two of the CEO candidates are working in New Mexico with other ties. It's difficult to find qualified candidates from the state, but we still see it as a priority. As for infrastructure, the ICIP addresses some of the structure problems. We also included a lump sum to replace the hospital facility. It can't be all state funding, because some will come from the hospital, as well as multiple other sources. It's something we have to continue to move toward."

The next article will begin with a presentation by WNM Communications representatives.