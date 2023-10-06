Breaking News: Gila Regional Medical Center appoints new CEO

The Gila Regional Medical Center (GRMC) Board of Trustees announced the appointment of Robert Whitaker as Chief Executive Officer effective October 30, 2023. Robert has more than 20 years of healthcare experience, primarily in critical access hospitals. Robert holds a Master of Public Health degree from Yale University, as well as a Master of Business Administration and Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering from the University of Houston. Robert and his family will move from Gallup, NM where he most recently served as the CEO of Rehoboth McKinley Christian Health Care Services. He also serves as the incoming president of the New Mexico Rural Hospital Network.

"We are delighted that Robert will be joining the GRMC team as the CEO as we continue a new chapter of leadership at the hospital," said Board Chairman Dr. Fred Fox, in a written statement as he was unavailable for the meeting.

"We are very pleased that the hospital board has selected Robert as their CEO. He will be a great asset to both the hospital and the community," added Neil Todhunter, CEO of HealthTech.

GRMC is a 25‐bed critical access hospital and health system in Silver City, NM and is managed by HealthTech. GRMC's Mission is "Providing exceptional quality, patient‐centered care in healing environments."

HealthTech is a nationally recognized leader in providing management, consulting, strategic services, and interim/permanent placement services for hospitals and health systems across the United States and is based in Brentwood, TN.

At the Oct. 6, 2023, special meeting, current Chief Financial Officer Patrick Banks introduced and welcomed the new Interim CFO Leonard Binkley, who will remain at GRMC for several months while the hospital seeks a permanent CFO.

In other business at the special meeting, trustees approved changing the November and December meeting dates. November' meeting will take place on Nov. 15 and December's on Dec. 20, 2023.

They also approved the appointment of signatories for Interim CFO Leonard Binkley, Chief Nursing Officer Ron Green and the incoming CEO Robert Whitaker.

The final approval came on approving the VetMed teleradiology contract. Interim CEO Margie Molitor said the approval allows her to complete the contract and sign the documents.

Trustee Pat McIntyre thanked Banks for his beneficial work for GRMC to stabilize the financial operations. 

Trustee Will Hawkins said: "I know the community and the commissioners are appreciative of your work, Patrick."

Vice Chair Betty Vega, who led the meeting, said: "I know you came in at a challenging time and worked hard for the hospital."

"It's been my pleasure," Banks said, before the meeting adjourned. 

