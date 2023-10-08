Photos and article by Mary Alice Murphy
The 16th annual Mimbres Harvest Festival took place on a slightly breezy, but sunny Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023 at the San Lorenzo School. Tents of informational booths and vendors covered the ground behind the school. Entertainers plays instruments and sang under a big tent. Another tent covered an outdoor eating space for the samples of contest pies and from food vendors outside and inside the gym, where a number of tables offered information on medical services, as well as eye screenings, and the potential to receive flu shots.
On one side of the grounds, several farms from the Mimbres Valley sold produce, with apples the predominant fruit. Some stands had vegetables, others jams and jellies. Beyond the tents, visitors to the festival could find Gila National Forest mules, which loved to be petted by kids. Smokey the Beat hugged plenty of kids, and the Upper Mimbres Volunteer Fire Department talked to residents.
The pie contest took place mid-morning, and by 11 a.m., the winners were announced and ticket holders could get a slice of the pie of their choice until they ran out. The first place went to Carey Chikick for her raspberry crumble pie [which this author can confirm was delicious]. Second place went to Dana Hale for her blackberry pie; and third to Paulina Demplo for her pineapple pie. Consolation awards went to Bruce McKinney for his green apple pie and to Becky Owens for her mixed berry pie.
At the information booth, from left back row are Bill Overholt, Paula Dow, and Joann Miller. Front row, from left are Isable Salas, Reba Spain and Patricia De Naranjo
The River Road Band provided entertainment
Barbara Wright and Marilyn Gendron sat at the Grant County Archaeological Society booth
From the Sheriff's Department, Capt. Steven Gallegos and Sheriff Raul Villanueva chatted with Sandy Carriss and Trista Haydon
Kids in the playground
Overview of the many booths, which stretched back at least 8 booths each row
Another portion of the booths, with participants gathering to chat
A sign at one of the booths
Gila National Forest Service mules
Smokey the Bear holds a surprised looking Daisy Gomez, but she wasn't scared
Elaiyah De La Torre gets a Smokey hug
Betty the mule comes over to let Iris and Silver Purdy pet her
Upper Mimbres Volunteer Fire Department was on hand to talk to residents
Inside the gym, the Health Fair took place
Debbie Castro and Rachel Hernandez at the Rotech table
GRMC Marketing Director Julissa Alaniz at the GRMC information table
More tables at the Health Fair
And still more
WNMU nursing students did screenings and gave flu shots
Jana Portl and Chris DeBolt of the
Mimbres Valley Health Action League directed people
to the services they wanted.
A health care provider gives a Doc talk
to some interested participants