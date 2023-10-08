Photos and article by Mary Alice Murphy

The Southwest Print Fiesta took place in the Silver City MainStreet Plaza on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023 on a beautiful early fall day. The star of the fiesta is always the Steamroller Press of various prints from linoleum block stencils on large pieces of print paper.

When this photographer attended the fiesta, local business owner Janey Katz drove the steamroller. The process takes many steps after the stencil is created by the artist. The stencil must be thoroughly inked, the print paper padded by wood and padding material and lined up precisely on the wood lying on the pavement. Helpers must ensure that the paper is fully in contact with the inked block and must be carefully pulled off the stencil for the big reveal after being pressed multiple times by the steamroller.

Print vendors included several Silver City artists as well as artists from throughout New Mexico and a few from Arizona and Texas.

Printers sometimes use screens; other times the use the linoleum or wood block technique; letterpress is another type of printing press. And artists using all these techniques and others show off and talk about their processes.