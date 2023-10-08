Southwest Print Fiesta 100723

Photos and article by Mary Alice Murphy

The Southwest Print Fiesta took place in the Silver City MainStreet Plaza on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023 on a beautiful early fall day. The star of the fiesta is always the Steamroller Press of various prints from linoleum block stencils on large pieces of print paper.

When this photographer attended the fiesta, local business owner Janey Katz drove the steamroller. The process takes many steps after the stencil is created by the artist. The stencil must be thoroughly inked, the print paper padded by wood and padding material and lined up precisely on the wood lying on the pavement. Helpers must ensure that the paper is fully in contact with the inked block and must be carefully pulled off the stencil for the big reveal after being pressed multiple times by the steamroller. 

Print vendors included several Silver City artists as well as artists from throughout New Mexico and a few from Arizona and Texas. 

Printers sometimes use screens; other times the use the linoleum or wood block technique; letterpress is another type of printing press. And artists using all these techniques and others show off and talk about their processes. 

IMG_8424.jpg

Melanie inking the linoleum block

IMG_8430.jpg

Laying the inked block stencil

IMG_8434.jpg

Laying the print paper on top of the block stencil

IMG_8437.jpg

Pressing the paper to make sure it is in full contact with the inked stencil

IMG_8439.jpg

Janey Katz driving the printing press steamroller as it moves forward over the print

IMG_8443.jpg

Rolling over the paper and the linoleum block several times

IMG_8446.jpg

Over and over

IMG_8447.jpg

Lifting the pad off the block and print

IMG_8450.jpg

The exciting part - beginning the reveal

IMG_8460.jpg

And it's off the stencil!

IMG_8461.jpg

Showing it off to everyone

IMG_8464.jpg

Anne Steem of Remarque Print Workshop in Albuquerque shows off one of her prints.

IMG_8469.jpg

Visitors talk to various print artists

IMG_8470.jpg

Looking down the rows in the other direction

IMG_8471.jpg

Silver City's Carmen Ruiz stands by her famous fish printed scarves

IMG_8475.jpg

A tiny block print of the Buffalo Bar by Ruiz on a small box

IMG_8476.jpg

And another tiny print of the Silco Theater also by Ruiz

IMG_8479.jpg

Elizabeth Donnelly with her print card of mushrooms

IMG_8482.jpg

Chris and Steph Preciado-Shelton of Reviver Screen Printing in Las Cruces

IMG_8488.jpg

Katrina Hazell from Albuquerque with one of her letterpress prints

IMG_8492.jpg

Silver City's Shannon Curry with her watercolor print art.

IMG_8495.jpg

Matt Shure with his photograms

IMG_8496.jpg

Richard Dawavendewa and Nakisha Tracey Hope of Tuba City, AZ with their prints

IMG_8503.jpg

Dan Grissom of Biscuit Press in Austin, TX

