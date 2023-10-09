SW Fiber Arts and Weekend at the Galleries 100723

Published: 09 October 2023

Article and photos By Lynn Janes

Southwest Women's Fiber Arts Collective (SWFAC) held their annual sale in the Murray Hotel on Saturday and Sunday, in conjunction with the Silver City Art Association's Weekend at the Galleries. 

First in the door, Bev's Kitchen, by Beverly Bean, had a table with many mouthwatering desserts, cakes, cookies, napoleons, eclairs, cupcakes and more. She even offered some gluten-free options. She will soon open a bakery on Texas Street.

The ballroom at the Murray had many different fiber arts offered by local people. So many different pieces to choose from. They had clothing, scarfs, jewelry, stuffed animals, pictures, and much more.

Many people enjoyed themselves finding new treasures. The vibrance of the colors filled the room.

On April 6, 2024, they will have their annual Tapestry for Talent you can't miss. The fashion show features members showing the clothing they have handmade.

Silver City galleries offer many modalities and many talented people display their art in these galleries.

Light Art Space has a variety of art to choose from and a great display of antique cameras.

 Made in Silver City although small had many art media from some very talented people.

Dalton Gallery has the art of Shane Dalton who also runs a YouTube channel, called Space Galleria, showing his art. 

Bev's Cinnamon Rolls-Strudel-Croissants

Bev's Cinnamon Rolls-Strudel-Croissants

Vendor at the Southwest Fiber Arts event shows woven earrings and pendants

Adorable stuffed animals at the SWFA.

Silk scarfs of many colors

Fascinating fiber sculpture

Warm colorful winter scarfs

Delicate fiber Christmas tree ornaments.

Various bird prints at Light Art Space

Colorful paintings and wood art at Light Art Space

Mimbres designed gourds and painting at Made in Silver City

Sculpture – Tropical Depression also at Made in Silver City

Painting from Arizona influences at Dalton Gallery

Painting from New Mexico influences at Dalton Gallery

Paula Geisler's portrait at her Common Ground Art Space (Photo by Mary Alice Murphy)

