Article and photos By Lynn Janes

Southwest Women's Fiber Arts Collective (SWFAC) held their annual sale in the Murray Hotel on Saturday and Sunday, in conjunction with the Silver City Art Association's Weekend at the Galleries.

First in the door, Bev's Kitchen, by Beverly Bean, had a table with many mouthwatering desserts, cakes, cookies, napoleons, eclairs, cupcakes and more. She even offered some gluten-free options. She will soon open a bakery on Texas Street.

The ballroom at the Murray had many different fiber arts offered by local people. So many different pieces to choose from. They had clothing, scarfs, jewelry, stuffed animals, pictures, and much more.

Many people enjoyed themselves finding new treasures. The vibrance of the colors filled the room.

On April 6, 2024, they will have their annual Tapestry for Talent you can't miss. The fashion show features members showing the clothing they have handmade.

Silver City galleries offer many modalities and many talented people display their art in these galleries.

Light Art Space has a variety of art to choose from and a great display of antique cameras.

Made in Silver City although small had many art media from some very talented people.

Dalton Gallery has the art of Shane Dalton who also runs a YouTube channel, called Space Galleria, showing his art.