By Lynn Janes

The town of Bayard held a work session and regular meeting September 25, 2023. Attendance included councilors Eloy Medina, Frances Gonzales, Eloy Gonzales, and Jose Diaz. Mayor Chon Fierro didn't attend. The work session allows the council time to ask questions about items on the agenda and discuss them.

Police Chief Hector Carrillo said in the past 180 to 190 calls had to be handled by the sheriff's department. The past month only 14 had to be taken care of by the sheriff's department. The Bayard police department has been able to cover the majority.

Diaz said they would have an animal control officer soon. They had an applicant, and he currently must finish the background check and he can start. Diaz commented that the animal shelter has been pretty busy.

Reyna Maynes Garay had been put on the agenda to discuss her project to renovate the shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe. She brought photos for the council to help explain what the plan will be. She has to obtain permission from the local bishop and priest because the property ownership is with the diocese. They have asked her to get an impact study and she requested help from the council. They suggested she contact the Knights of Columbus for that help. They will be providing parking, handicap access and restrooms. She requested a letter from the council that they approved the project that she could give to the bishop. Medina said it should only impact about twenty-five homes. Garay said she had found an engineer to help with the project that had done similar ones before. After they all went over the proposed entrances and exits, Medina proposed a better access. He pointed out that the other would be too steep for ambulances and fire trucks. They have had some vandalism problems with the stations of the cross and have had to lock it up due to safety issues. Medina said they could do a letter of approval for the project so she could move forward. Garay thanked them for all their help.

Frances Gonzales had an update for the council concerning the two housing units that had been destroyed in a fire recently. An engineer said the foundation would be fine to rebuild. The insurance will cover the rebuilding, but they have concerns that it will not be enough to rebuild. The housing authority may have to look into some other places to find funding to cover the whole rebuild. She said HUD looks at raising rates every year. For the very low income it will go up $10-$15 a month and the people paying a flat rate will increase more than that. She added that the housing authority has concerns about having to do their audit separately and would like it to continue to be done with the city of Bayard.

Gabriel Ramos, city clerk, said Mike Stone of Stone and McGee and Company had recommended that they do their own. He suggested they meet with him to explain the situation and see what could be done.

Medina said some of the residents had received the letter from HUD about the rent increase and have been in a panic.

The council started the regular meeting and approved the agenda

Public input

Jade Wilson with the Beautification Committee wanted to let the council know that the Bingo event had gone very well and the next one would be October 1, 2023. The Trunk or Treat would be held October 29, 2023, and they would have vendors also.

Dolores Charron, a volunteer with El Refugio, addressed the council to make them aware of October being domestic violence awareness month and asked for their participation and if the police department could be at one of the events. She gave them a list of events for the month. They will have red ribbons to put on the light posts in town. She asked for the maintenance department help.

The council approved the consent agenda that included meeting minutes from August 28, 2023, and September 11, 2023, accounts payable report for September 25, 2023, August police report and report for animal control and code enforcement. It also included training for Mickey Paez, maintenance director.

Old business

In the work session, they had received a presentation by Garay about the shrine renovation, and they approved providing her with a letter for the bishop expressing their approval of the project.

New business

Senator Siah Hemphill Correa attended to give the council an update on the legislative session. She said, "We had a lot to look forward to and the state is in a safe place economically." The finance committee has been looking for creative ways to invest in the increased revenue and provide quality of life for decades to come. SB 26 makes the budget less volatile by putting money aside in reserve funds. They had looked at education and health care policies to improve infrastructure. They also wanted to make a more diverse economy by providing career and tech education opportunities. "We are working on a vo-tech school locally." She attributed the strong economy to retained growth through construction, arts, entertainment, recreation and a big part to oil and gas booming. "We are leading the country in employment gains since covid." They had passed the rural health care delivery fund for $80 million. It will increase rate reimbursement to providers. More services will be eligible for reimbursement such as acupuncture, chiropractors, community health care workers and doulas. It also improves health care access to the people of New Mexico. SB273 will provide more equitable reimbursement to mental health care workers. They have $40 million for tech education programs. She also added that she had been able to get $200,000 for a sewer vac truck for Bayard. Correa said she would continue to work on the rural frontier tribal infrastructure fund, as it had not passed this time. She continued with many more legislative updates.

Frances Gonzales asked her how she could help getting funds to update and repair their wastewater treatment plant. She said she would look into the New Mexico Unit Fund. She also noted that Priscilla Lucero, Southwest New Mexico Council of Governments executive director, has been looking into the best way to help. Frances Gonzales said they need to have solar on it, so they don't have to worry about it shutting down.

Ramos said that solar would have to be something separate and they would need to put that on the ICIP (infrastructure capital improvement plan). He said they would be looking at that for many city properties.

Correa said she had been working with Frances Gonzales on a capital outlay bill and they along with other officials would hold a public meeting November 2, 2023, from 5 pm to 7 pm at the community center. Advertising and flyers will be done prior to let everyone know so they can attend.

Ramos asked her about cash matches. Small towns don't have the cash to make those matches to do projects. He asked if they had any bills that could help with that. Small towns don't receive enough gross receipts to come up with it. Correa said, "There is a real need for that, and that is why I want to get the rural frontier tribal infrastructure fund passed."

Medina asked if she could meet with them as a council to hear their thoughts before the Prospectors meeting. Correa asked when they would like to meet, before or after. Diaz said before. Medina said this had never happened before. Prospectors have always limited who could attend. They discussed some possible dates and times and would be inviting the public. Ramos said they could have a special meeting for it and suggested October 13, 2023.

Carrillo wanted to introduce the council to one of the volunteers at the animal shelter and ask that he be made a liaison to the council. Carrillo said he had recently found out how much Scott Siville does for the shelter. Siville said a few years ago they didn't have an animal control officer and he got called many times. He told a success story of being able to get homes for some dogs by sending them to shelters that didn't have any. He said, "It is not always that simple." He pointed out they have many volunteers that he is not the only one. Deming has Animal Guardians that just rehome dogs and place them all around the country. He goes to the shelter three times a day to let the dogs out to run and play because the kennels are so small. Carrillo said he always represents Bayard well in all his interactions and the city owes him a lot.

Diaz thanked him on behalf of Bayard because he had gone there and Siville keeps the shelter up well. "Please let us know if there is anything we can do."

Frances Gonzales asked if they had any way to reimburse him for anything. Siville said the city pays for most expenses.

Carrillo said he had asked him here because he wanted to present him with a letter of recognition because of his hard work and dedication of Siville and his team. "The animals are well taken care of, and it is all on a volunteer basis."

Ramos suggested that they do a proclamation making October 16-23, 2023, Mr. Siville week at the next meeting. The council agreed.

Ricardo Aguirre, planning and zoning, addressed the council with some concerns. Some of the concerns being given would be redundant but still needed to be voiced. They included a property that seemed to not have an address, they need an up-to-date zoning map, a property that they see as hazardous and vacant, rock structure close to city hall that they need to find the owner and a possible street name change due to semi-truck drivers see Vanadium and think they need to turn for the mine. It takes them into residential areas and they can't get turned around very well. He noted the street signs need to be replaced because no one can read them anymore. Aguirre added he applied for the code enforcement job and had been hired and would start soon.

Carrillo said once he has been hired, he will be briefed on some of the concerns he brought up. Ramos said, "I am glad to see his passion." He added that readdressing had been started by the previous clerk and he would be addressing the problem soon and moving forward with the project.

Frances Gonzales said she has been concerned about the Perez's and the vacant home next to them. Since the owner passed away, they have had a hard time contacting the owner. Mrs. Perez had a letter from her physician concerning the health issues the property has been causing them. Medina asked her to let them copy the letter for the council.

They talked about the process and procedures of the code enforcement and planning and zoning.

A resident wanted to make them aware she has a hard time getting her medication. It tends to end up at the wrong address because UPS GPS takes them to the wrong house.

Medina wanted to know what the hold has been up getting rid of these homes now that they passed the nuisance and vacant property ordinance. Diaz said they needed a code enforcement officer and now that they will have one it will all start to fall into place. Medina said the situation next to the Perez's home needs to be a priority. "It is a health problem for them now. Citizens are our priority, but everyone needs to be treated with respect."

Diaz pointed out that they had to consider something. If they have to tear down a property, what would it cost and could Bayard afford that cost.

The council approved changing the personnel policy to allow employees to carryover more than 120 annual leave hours after some discussion.

Ramos said that he had brought this to the council after some situations had come up. Some employees had needed to take more time off due to different reasons. He had no problem with the carryover.

Diaz asked about sick leave they could use and if it would compromise the city. Ramos said he had come to them for ideas. Medina had questions about the budget and how it would affect it. Ramos went over how the leave worked. Diaz pointed out that not all employees would be eligible for the 120 days, only those who had worked for the city a long time.

Ramos said some employees had already given sick leave to those in need of more time off to help. Next meeting, they will address the sick leave.

Ordinances and resolutions

The council approved resolution 15-2023. An application had been made to the federal government requesting a match waiver in the amount of $13,045 and it was approved.

The council approved resolution 16-2023. This accepted the fiscal year 2022 audit. Ramos said Stone had gone over the audit with them a few months ago but this is just a formality accepting it. They will be starting the next audit shortly.

The council went into closed session to discuss personnel matters

The council came back into open session and no decisions had been made or actions needed to be taken.

Department head reports.

No one had any reports except Ramos. Ramos wanted to point out that the work being done around Frances Gonzales' home had to do with repair of a fire hydrant and did not have anything personal to do with her.

Ramos said they had been going over the policies and could not find anything concerning the 25 cent raise for certifications or notaries. He had spoken to a supervisor that retired long ago and he said maybe they had discussed that for water certifications at some time in 1993, and it should be in the minutes from the meeting. Ramos said he has not found it yet.

The had an RFP (request for proposal) out to repair and replace some concrete at the community center. They had gotten three bids, but two said they would be too busy to do the job, so they awarded it to the only one, Gonzales Concrete.

Ramos said he had gotten a lot of calls from people being happy about the Bingo.

Mayor and councilors reports

Diaz told Charron he would be an advocate for them and would help with the ribbons or whatever she needed. He thanked maintenance for all they do and added, "It is a tough job." He had watched how well they worked together to repair the fire hydrant. "Bayard beautification committee you did a great job." They had made a $1,300 profit this time.

Frances Gonzales said they would have a housing authority meeting the coming Thursday at 5 pm. She asked the fire chief to attend. She reminded everyone that voting starts October 10, 2023, and be sure to vote. The next planning and zoning meeting will take place October 5, 2023, at 4 pm

Eloy Gonzales said he learns something new at every meeting. He also asked that in the minutes they specify between the two Gonzales council persons by using the first name.

Medina said it had been a great Bingo. "The room was packed, and you all did an amazing job." He added they had great prizes.

Next regular meeting will be held October 10, 2023

Meeting adjourned.