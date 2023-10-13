SILVER CITY - The New Mexico Department of Transportation District One office in cooperation with Mountain States Constructors, Inc. (Contractor) is excited to announce the upcoming roadway resurfacing project on US 180 and NM 90.
Beginning Monday, October 16, 2023, the contractor will begin making roadway resurfacing repairs along US 180. Various daytime lane closures will be in place on both the eastbound and westbound lanes as needed from Bayard to the outskirts of Silver City, milepost 123.3 to 113.5. Contractors' hours of operation on US 180 will be daily from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Once complete, the contractor will then begin repairs on NM 90 south of Silver City working towards the truck bypass route. Various daytime lanes closures can be expected in both the northbound and southbound lanes from milepost 42.6 to 41.5. Working Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. This rehabilitation project was awarded in the amount of $5.5 million and is expected to be complete mid-November, weather pending.
The New Mexico Department of Transportation is committed to the safety of the traveling public and thanks you for your cooperation during this work. For updated information go to: New Mexico Department of Transportation at www.nmroads.com or call 511.